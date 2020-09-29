 

Acarix carries out a directed issue of shares to guarantors in conjunction with the oversubscribed rights issue

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 13:00  |  98   |   |   


Press release
Malmö, Sweden September 29, 2020

Acarix carries out a directed issue of shares to guarantors in conjunction with the oversubscribed rights issue

Acarix AB (”Acarix” or the "Company") has, as previously announced, completed the rights issue of shares amounting to approximately SEK 56 million, which was announced on 15 July 2020 and approved by the extraordinary general meeting on 11 August 2020 (the ”Rights Issue”). In connection herewith, in accordance with the guarantee undertakings that have been entered into, a directed issue of shares is carried out to the guarantors in the Rights Issue who have chosen to receive guarantee commission in the form of newly issued shares in the Company (the “Compensation Issue"). The subscription price in the Compensation Issue is set at SEK 0.712 per share and payment is made through set-off of the guarantors' claims.

As previously communicated in conjunction with the Rights Issue, the guarantors had, in accordance with the guarantee undertakings entered into, the opportunity to choose to receive guarantee commission in the form of cash or newly issued shares in the Company. A number of guarantors have chosen to receive the guarantee commission in the form of newly issued shares. As a result, the Board of Directors, pursuant to the authorization from the annual general meeting on 14 May 2020, has resolved on the Compensation Issue, which comprises a total of 3,194,656 shares.

Payment in the Compensation Issue is made by setting off the respective guarantor's claim for guarantee commission. The subscription price has been set at SEK 0,712 per share, which corresponds to 85 percent of the volume weighted average price for Acarix shares during the subscription period from 21 August 2020 to 4 September 2020. All shares in the Compensation Issue have been subscribed for and allotted. Through the Compensation Issue, the number of shares in Acarix increases by 3,194,656 shares to a total of 141,045,437 shares, and the share capital increases by a total of SEK 31,946.56 to SEK 1,410,454.37. The dilution from the Compensation Issue amounts to approximately 2.3 percent. The above information is calculated on the number of shares outstanding in the Company after the recent registered Rights Issue at the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

Seite 1 von 5
Acarix Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest its Extremity Orthopedics Business to ...
Gold Lion Files Preliminary Short Form Prospectus in Connection with Unit Offering by Eight Capital
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC for $2.1 Billion
Beyond Meat To Expand Walmart Distribution
Nokia signs 5G deal to become BT’s largest infrastructure partner
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
Last day of trading in paid subscribed shares (Sw. BTA)
11.09.20
Acarix announce final outcome in oversubscribed rights issue
09.09.20
Acarix announces preliminary outcome in oversubscribed rights issue
03.09.20
Acarix publishes a supplement to the prospectus
03.09.20
Acarix progresses with the German authorities
02.09.20
Acarix two largest shareholders transfer subscription rights free of charge – extends the subscription period