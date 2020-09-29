Acarix carries out a directed issue of shares to guarantors in conjunction with the oversubscribed rights issue

Acarix AB (”Acarix” or the "Company") has, as previously announced, completed the rights issue of shares amounting to approximately SEK 56 million, which was announced on 15 July 2020 and approved by the extraordinary general meeting on 11 August 2020 (the ”Rights Issue”). In connection herewith, in accordance with the guarantee undertakings that have been entered into, a directed issue of shares is carried out to the guarantors in the Rights Issue who have chosen to receive guarantee commission in the form of newly issued shares in the Company (the “Compensation Issue"). The subscription price in the Compensation Issue is set at SEK 0.712 per share and payment is made through set-off of the guarantors' claims.

As previously communicated in conjunction with the Rights Issue, the guarantors had, in accordance with the guarantee undertakings entered into, the opportunity to choose to receive guarantee commission in the form of cash or newly issued shares in the Company. A number of guarantors have chosen to receive the guarantee commission in the form of newly issued shares. As a result, the Board of Directors, pursuant to the authorization from the annual general meeting on 14 May 2020, has resolved on the Compensation Issue, which comprises a total of 3,194,656 shares.

Payment in the Compensation Issue is made by setting off the respective guarantor's claim for guarantee commission. The subscription price has been set at SEK 0,712 per share, which corresponds to 85 percent of the volume weighted average price for Acarix shares during the subscription period from 21 August 2020 to 4 September 2020. All shares in the Compensation Issue have been subscribed for and allotted. Through the Compensation Issue, the number of shares in Acarix increases by 3,194,656 shares to a total of 141,045,437 shares, and the share capital increases by a total of SEK 31,946.56 to SEK 1,410,454.37. The dilution from the Compensation Issue amounts to approximately 2.3 percent. The above information is calculated on the number of shares outstanding in the Company after the recent registered Rights Issue at the Swedish Companies Registration Office.