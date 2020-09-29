 

DGAP-News MustGrow Commences Banana Panama Disease Testing in Colombia

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.09.2020, 13:08  |  79   |   |   

DGAP-News: MustGrow Biologics Corp. / Key word(s): Expansion/Study
MustGrow Commences Banana Panama Disease Testing in Colombia

29.09.2020 / 13:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- National State of Emergency declared in Colombia in 2019.

- Panama Disease is existential threat to the $25 billion global banana industry.

- Disease remains viable in soil for decades - no effective treatments currently available.

- MustGrow's natural bio-pesticide technology has shown 100% control of similar diseases.

Saskatoon, SK, September 29, 2020 - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTC: MGROF) (FRA: 0C0) (the "Company", "MustGrow") announces the commencement of testing of MustGrow's proprietary TerraMG bio-pesticide formulation on the Panama Disease (Fusarium wilt TR4), a devastating disease pathogen ravaging the $25 billion global banana industry. MustGrow's TerraMG bio-pesticide has been proven to control soil-borne diseases similar to Panama Disease.

The laboratory testing in Colombia will focus on the treatment of the Panama Disease. MustGrow's previous independent efficacy studies in Canada have proven that TerraMG's treatment of Fusarium oxysporum, a soil-borne pathogen, had 100% control of the fungus. Panama Disease is among the most destructive banana diseases, affecting particularly Cavendish bananas, which are half of all bananas produced globally. Currently, there are no effective treatments for the infected banana plantations, with the disease remaining viable for decades in the soil and can cause 100% yield loss.

MustGrow has already been working towards its US-EPA and Canadian-PMRA registrations of TerraMG for pre-plant treatment of soil-borne pests and diseases in high value crops such as fruits & vegetables. Now, MustGrow is replicating this strategy in Colombia's besieged banana industry - focused on controlling and eliminating the Panama Disease. This work will build on MustGrow's existing field data and serve as a benchmark for achieving registration labels in Colombia and other leading South American agricultural countries. MustGrow anticipates laboratory results in Q4-2020.

Seite 1 von 3
MustGrow Biologics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest plc plant Privatplatzierung und beantragt Zweitnotierung am Nasdaq First ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Sale of the front camera software business of HELLA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
Manz AG: Letter of Intent für Folgeauftrag einer Produktionslinie zur automatisierten Montage von ...
DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA investiert im Adria-Hafen Triest
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG implements share split
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Verkauf des Frontkamerasoftwaregeschäfts von HELLA ...
DGAP-News: Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Group maintains strong growth in second quarter of 2020/21 ...
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG: Relief Partner NeuroRx beantragt die Zulassung von RLF-100 (TM) ...
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Pre-Stabilization-Notice
DGAP-Adhoc: Knaus Tabbert AG: Final issue price for shares in Knaus Tabbert AG set at EUR 58.00 per share
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces switch in management and board positions as from 1 October ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:09 Uhr
DGAP-News: MustGrow beginnt mit Test gegen Panamakrankheit bei Bananen in Kolumbien (deutsch)
13:08 Uhr
DGAP-News: MustGrow beginnt mit Test gegen Panamakrankheit bei Bananen in Kolumbien
13:07 Uhr
MustGrow beginnt mit Test gegen Panamakrankheit bei Bananen in Kolumbien
17.09.20
MustGrow ernennt Barry Palte, einen erfahrenen Social Impact-Finanzierungsexperten, zum weltweiten Berater

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:39 Uhr
53
MustGrow Biologics (WKN: A2PNS7): Biopestizide mit Megapotential
18.09.20
5
DGAP-News: MustGrow Biologics Corp.: Erfolgreiche Tests bestätigen überragende Wirksamkeit des Biope