Ironwood to Discontinue IW-3718 Development Program Following Results from Planned Efficacy Assessment

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD), a GI-focused healthcare company, today announced that data from IW-3718-302, one of Ironwood’s two identical Phase III trials evaluating IW-3718 in refractory gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), did not meet the pre-specified criteria associated with a planned early efficacy assessment. Following the assessment from an independent data monitoring committee, Ironwood unblinded the data and confirmed that IW-3718-302 did not meet the criteria, including the study’s primary endpoint of achieving a statistically significant improvement in heartburn severity. IW-3718 was generally well-tolerated in study IW-3718-302.

“The outcome of this assessment is deeply disappointing for Ironwood and for patients, given the large unmet need among patients with refractory GERD for an alternative to standard treatment options,” said Mark Mallon, chief executive officer of Ironwood. “IW-3718-302 was a robust and well-conducted Phase III trial, and while we plan to conduct a complete analysis of the data set, we believe these findings are definitive. We extend our gratitude to the patients, investigators and their staff and the entire Ironwood team who played a critical role in advancing IW-3718.”

Ironwood plans to implement an organizational restructuring, reducing headcount by approximately 100 full-time employees, or nearly 35% of the current workforce. This is expected to affect both field-based and home-office employees, including the relevant general & administrative support functions. Following the changes, Ironwood expects to have approximately 210 full-time employees. The planned workforce reduction is anticipated to be substantially completed in the first quarter of 2021.

Ironwood expects these changes to result in total cost savings of greater than $95 million, comprised of at least $45 million in annualized cost savings related to the planned workforce reduction and an additional approximately $50 million related to external spend for IW-3718 previously expected through 2021. Ironwood expects to incur one-time costs of approximately $10 million to $12 million in connection with discontinuing development of IW-3718, primarily associated with the planned reduction in workforce. Such costs are expected to be incurred primarily in the fourth quarter of 2020.