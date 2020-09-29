The Movie Studio Engages Digital Talent Studio and Sikey Corp. for Strategic Social Media Promotion in Anticipation of the Launch of The Movie Studio App

A beta version of The Movie Studio App is currently available for download in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, and it will be replaced with the full version of the app when the app’s official launch takes place.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES ) (the “Company”) announces it has engaged Digital Talent Studio, Inc. and social media mogul Brian Breach, of Sikey Corp., for social media branding, engagement of influencers, and advertising on key social media platforms preparatory to the upcoming launch of The Movie Studio App. In addition to social media ad placement strategies targeting relevant demographics to promote the Company’s app, high-profile social media influencers will be engaged to participate in distributing the ads in a pay or revenue-sharing agreement and will also have opportunities for potential casting in the Company’s in-production “Moviesodes.”

The Movie Studio is planning to employ a split screen graphic interface for the “Watch Our Movies” portion of the app, allowing users to watch for free on an advertiser video on demand (AVOD) basis; users can also watch ad-free through the subscription-based video on demand (SVOD) option for only $2.99 a month. Through the SVOD option, app users can additionally participate in the “Be in Our Movies!” portion of the app.

The Company’s key two verticals are an open architecture for the addition of substantial motion picture content to its film library, and the Movie Studio also seeks to pull additional motion picture content onto its over-the-top (OTT) platform utilizing revenue share agreements with motion picture producers, distributors and content providers.

The app’s second graphic interface, “Be In Our Movies!” will allow subscribers to audition for one of the Company’s in-development movies. Users can access lines from the screenplay, film themselves speaking the dialog, and then upload their auditions for consideration by The Movie Studio’s producers. Subscribers can upload one video clip per month and can change their applications between the different available movie opportunities.

The Movie Studio App will utilize the Company’s developing OTT platform as the foundation of the AVOD and SVOD services. Upon completion of the app, an initial marketing campaign has been designed for Instagram and Facebook targeting millennials and other demographics. The Company has completed production of the initial advertisement clip for distribution on social media, and the advertisements will include a link to download the app.