Microsoft Named as Headline Partner for Health & Wellbeing CogXtra on the CogX Live Network

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CogX Live, the thought leadership network, today announces Microsoft as the headline partner for its Health & Wellbeing sessions kicking off with the 30th September CogXtra – which will address the question, "What now for the National Health Service?"

The Health & Wellbeing sessions will explore the power of technology to positively impact the health sector and help transform the future of healthcare in the UK

CogX Live provides a platform for hundreds of partners and thousands of thought leaders to host live video sessions and build meaningful new relationships in the new world of work.

The first Health & Wellbeing sessions will include guest speakers such as the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock; pioneer of medicine Eric Topol; Director of Artificial Intelligence for NHSX, Indra Joshi, and Glen Robinson, National Technology Officer at Microsoft UK.

Laura Robinson, Enterprise Client Director, Microsoft Healthcare said: "Microsoft is focused on improving productivity, enhancing collaboration and strengthening cyber security across the healthcare sector. It is vital that the industry prioritises greater collaboration and a shared commitment to economic growth that is built on sustainability, inclusion and trust. CogX is a significant contributor in making this a reality, as a network which helps move the conversation forward with concrete actions. We will continue to support the team as they tackle the issues that matter most with creativity, inspiration and impact."

A packed programme will explore the intersection of healthcare and technology, including why better data could help us overcome some of our biggest healthcare challenges, how new technology could reimagine health systems for the future, and what healthcare professionals can learn from the Covid-19 pandemic. Sessions will run throughout the morning and will include:

Fireside Chat: Secretary of State for Health and Social Care in the UK, Matt Hancock MP

Focusing on the continuing importance of fighting a pandemic with innovation.

Fireside Chat: Eric Topol, Founder and Director, Scripps Research Translational Institute

Exploring the macro impact of COVID-19 and what health systems across the world should be taking away from this crisis.

Heads Up: How data and AI will shape the NHS

The work of the NHS AI Lab and how it will help to test and scale the most promising AI technologies for use in the NHS.