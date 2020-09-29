Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Provides Further Update on Third Quarter 2020 Operating Trends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today provided a further update on its third quarter 2020 operating trends.

RESORTS Since August 17, the Company has reopened 1 additional urban hotel, bringing its total number of open hotels and resorts to 35; these 35 properties accounted for approximately 71% of Pebblebrook’s 2019 Hotel EBITDA

The Company is anticipating additional hotel reopenings as demand recovers

BURN Monthly hotel portfolio cash burn is currently running at $6 to $9 million; a $9 million reduction to the Company’s early May midpoint estimate and a $3 million further reduction to the Company’s mid-August midpoint estimate

Total monthly corporate cash burn is currently running at $17 to $22 million; an $8 million reduction to the Company’s early May midpoint estimate and a $2 million further reduction to the Company’s mid-August midpoint estimate

The above cash burn estimates are current only for the third quarter of 2020, and the Company will revise its estimates sometime in the fourth quarter as demand patterns become clearer for the balance of the year

The following table represents the Company’s estimates for July 2020 and August 2020(1):

Open Properties(2) Total Owned Portfolio(3) Jul 2020 Aug 2020 Jul 2020 Aug 2020 (growth rates are shown vs. comparable prior period of 2019) Number of hotels 23 34 53 53 Occupancy 28.4% 30.4% 12.6% 20.2% Occupancy growth rate (68.1%) (65.3%) (85.7%) (77.1%) RevPAR $71.53 $65.36 $31.85 $43.59 RevPAR growth rate (70.4%) (71.4%) (86.3%) (80.6%) Total Hotel Revenues ($ in millions) $19.7 $25.8 $21.1 $25.8 Hotel EBITDA $1.1 ($0.5) (4) ($6.8) ($7.0) (4)

(1) July 2020 and August 2020 estimates are preliminary, unaudited and subject to change as the Company completes its financial statements for the quarter. (2) Represents properties at which operations were not temporarily suspended for more than half of the respective month. (3) Represents all 53 hotels the Company owned as of September 29, 2020. (4) Includes $2.1 million, of which $1.2 million is attributed to the Open Properties, for the negative impact of retail lease income write-offs and straight-line rent adjustments.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “potential,” “intend,” “expect,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “approximately,” “believe,” “could,” “project,” “predict,” “forecast,” “continue,” “assume,” “plan,” “preliminary,” references to “outlook” or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and can include future expectations, future plans and strategies, financial and operating projections and forecasts and other forward-looking information and estimates. Examples of forward-looking statements include estimates of Occupancy, RevPAR, Total Hotel Revenues, hotel net income, depreciation and amortization, capital reserves, Hotel Net Operating Income and Hotel EBITDA and related growth rates. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of the U.S. economy and the supply of hotel properties, and other factors as are described in greater detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, without limitation, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on March 24, 2020. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Open Property Portfolio (23 Hotels) Reconciliation of Hotel Net Income to Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Net Operating Income July 2020 Estimate (Unaudited, in millions) For the month

of July, 2020 Hotel net income ($8.0) Adjustment: Depreciation and amortization 9.1 Hotel EBITDA $1.1 Adjustment: Capital reserve (0.8) Hotel Net Operating Income $0.3

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the hotel’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.



Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Total Property Portfolio (53 Hotels) Reconciliation of Hotel Net Income to Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Net Operating Income July 2020 Estimate (Unaudited, in millions) For the month

of July, 2020 Hotel net income ($25.8) Adjustment: Depreciation and amortization 19.0 Hotel EBITDA ($6.8) Adjustment: Capital reserve (0.9) Hotel Net Operating Income ($7.7)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Open Property Portfolio (34 Hotels) Reconciliation of Hotel Net Income to Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Net Operating Income August 2020 Estimate (Unaudited, in millions) For the month

of August, 2020 Hotel net income ($13.4) Adjustment: Depreciation and amortization 12.9 Hotel EBITDA ($0.5) Adjustment: Capital reserve (1.0) Hotel Net Operating Income ($1.5)

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the hotel’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.



Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Total Property Portfolio (53 Hotels) Reconciliation of Hotel Net Income to Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Net Operating Income August 2020 Estimate (Unaudited, in millions) For the month

of August, 2020 Hotel net income ($25.8) Adjustment: Depreciation and amortization 18.8 Hotel EBITDA ($7.0) Adjustment: Capital reserve (1.0) Hotel Net Operating Income ($8.0)

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the hotel’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.



