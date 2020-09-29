 

Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0215 - RIKV 21 0915

Series  RIKV 21 0215 RIKV 21 0915
Settlement Date  10/01/2020 10/01/2020
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  35,850 1,200
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)  99.564 / 1.151 98.945 / 1.100
Total Number of Bids Received  16 9
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  47,850 21,800
Total Number of Successful Bids  13 3
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  13 3
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated  99.564 / 1.151 98.945 / 1.100
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated  99.621 / 1.000 98.992 / 1.050
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full  99.564 / 1.151 98.945 / 1.100
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)  99.578 / 1.114 98.968 / 1.076
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)  99.621 / 1.000 98.992 / 1.050
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)  99.527 / 1.249 98.661 / 1.400
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)  99.569 / 1.137 98.787 / 1.267
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio  1.33 18.17

