Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0215 - RIKV 21 0915

Series RIKV 21 0215RIKV 21 0915Settlement Date 10/01/202010/01/2020Total Amount Allocated (MM) 35,8501,200All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.564/1.15198.945/1.100Total Number of Bids Received 169Total Amount of All Bids Received …





