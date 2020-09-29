BridgeBio Pharma and Affiliate Origin Biosciences Announces FDA Acceptance of its New Drug Application for Fosdenopterin for the Treatment of MoCD Type A

There are currently no approved therapies for the treatment of MoCD Type A, which results in severe and irreversible neurological injury for infants and children.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) and affiliate Origin Biosciences today announced the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for fosdenopterin (previously BBP-870/ORGN001), a cyclic pyranopterin monophosphate (cPMP) substrate replacement therapy, for the treatment of patients with molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) Type A.

The NDA has been granted Priority Review designation. Fosdenopterin has previously been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation in the US and may be eligible for a priority review voucher if approved. It received Orphan Drug Designation in the US and Europe. This is BridgeBio’s first NDA acceptance.

“We want to thank the patients, families, scientists, physicians and all others involved who helped us reach this critical milestone,” said BridgeBio CEO and founder Neil Kumar, Ph.D. “MoCD Type A is a devastating disease with a median survival of less than four years and we are eager for our investigational therapy to be available to patients, who currently have no approved treatment options. BridgeBio exists to help as many patients as possible afflicted with genetic diseases, no matter how rare. We are grateful that the FDA has accepted our first NDA for priority review and we look forward to submitting our second NDA later this year for infigratinib for second line treatment of cholangiocarcinoma.”



About Fosdenopterin

Fosdenopterin is being developed for the treatment of patients with MoCD Type A. Currently, there are no approved therapies for the treatment of MoCD Type A, which results in severe and irreversible neurological injury with a median survival between 3 to 4 years. Fosdenopterin is a first-in-class cPMP hydrobromide dihydrate and is designed to treat MoCD Type A by replacing cPMP and permitting the two remaining MoCo synthesis steps to proceed, with activation of MoCo-dependent enzymes and elimination of sulfites.