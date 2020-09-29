Kerr Mines Advances Drilling at Copperstone Gold Project

Kerr Mines is currently drilling the fourth out of up to 20 drill holes for the surface drilling program with drill assays currently pending. The four holes are, by design, focused on resource expansion with two holes drilled in the recently discovered Footwall zone with the remaining two in the previously defined Copperstone zone. The two Copperstone zone holes are targeting gaps in prior drilling on the down dip edge of the Copperstone orebody where nearby gold grades are up to 32 grams per tonne gold (“g/t Au”). The primary focus of the surface drilling program is further extending the known boundaries and increasing the current resource in both the Copperstone zone and the underlying and subparallel Footwall zone proximal to the Copperstone zone which historically produced over 500,000 ounces of gold.

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kerr Mines Inc. (TSX: KER, OTC: KERM F) (“Kerr” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its resource expansion drilling program at its Copperstone gold project located in Arizona, United States.

The primary objective of the current drilling program is to extend the Footwall zone along strike and down dip utilizing both surface Reverse Circulation (“RC”) and underground core drilling. Planned drill footage for Footwall zone is 4,000 to 5,000 meters with both surface RC and underground core drilling. The objective is to continue to build from prior successful drilling results in the parallel Footwall zone which has indicated similar inclination, rock type, alteration, width and grade intercepts as is seen the Copperstone zone orebody.

Approximately half of the planned meterage from surface RC drilling is also allocated to areas of the Copperstone zone which are not accessible from current underground workings. The focus will target areas of the C, B & A zones which have never been drilled but are proximal to historically successful locations of Measured and Indicated Resources.

Following the surface RC drilling, the program will commence its second phase of the 2020 exploration program and will move underground. Drilling from the existing underground workings, the core program has allocated 4,000 to 5,000 meters designed to intercept expansion and conversion targets in both the Copperstone and parallel Footwall zones.

The 2020 drilling program, a continuation of the Company’s 2019 resource expansion program, will remain focussed on resource expansion, by way of adding new Inferred gold resources and upgrading resources into higher measured and indicated categories, of both the Copperstone and Footwall Zones with approximately 8,000 to 10,000 meters of both underground core drilling and surface RC drilling. The ultimate goal would be the addition of resources along all sections encompassing the entire current resource strike length of over 1,500 meters.