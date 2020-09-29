 

FuelCell Energy Announces Multiple Awards to Provide Clean Energy to Northeast Power Grid

  • Local Distribution Companies Award Four FuelCell Energy Projects Totaling 11.2 Megawatts as part of the State-Sponsored Shared Clean Energy Facility Program
  • Projects to provide clean, quiet and continuous power generation, located near population centers where power is used
  • Distributed power generation will reinforce Connecticut’s clean energy goals, enhance grid resiliency and deliver pricing benefits to participating electric customers

DANBURY, Conn., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) -- a global leader in fuel cell technology – with a purpose of utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean energy – announces multiple project awards by the local Connecticut electric distribution companies, Eversource and United Illuminating, totaling 11.2 megawatts, as part of the state-sponsored Shared Clean Energy Facility program. Each of the four FuelCell Energy power plants to be constructed pursuant to these awards will supply 2.8 megawatts of clean power to the Connecticut electric grid. The clean baseload power generated by each FuelCell Energy 2.8 megawatt platform is enough to power approximately 3,000 homes, or a total of 12,000 homes taking into account all four FuelCell Energy platforms, with continuous clean energy.

The FuelCell Energy projects selected include:

  • A 2.8 megawatt project located in New Britain, CT;
  • A 2.8 megawatt project located in East Hartford, CT;
  • A 2.8 megawatt project located in Derby, CT; and
  • A 2.8 megawatt project located in Danbury, CT.

“We are honored to be awarded all four of these bids, as these projects will further advance Connecticut’s clean energy grid transformation,” said Jason Few, President and Chief Executive Officer of FuelCell Energy, Inc. “FuelCell Energy looks forward to putting our proprietary technological capabilities to work, helping businesses and residents of Connecticut enjoy enhanced, reliable, clean, and distributed energy resources that reduce the transmission risk generally associated with centralized generation assets. The success of our bids demonstrates our platform’s ability to effectively compete on the basis of price and environmental benefits against other forms of generation, including intermittent technologies such as wind and solar.”

