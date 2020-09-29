Pulse Biosciences Announces Receipt of MDSAP Certification

The Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) allows the conduct of a single regulatory audit of a medical device manufacturer’s quality management system to satisfy the requirements of multiple regulatory jurisdictions or authorities to enable appropriate regulatory oversight of medical device manufacturers’ quality management systems while minimizing regulatory burden on the industry. The program was developed by the International Medical Device Regulators Forum and currently representatives from The Therapeutic Goods Administration in Australia, Brazil’s Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária, Health Canada; Canadian Medical Device Regulations, Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare and Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Center for Devices and Radiological Health participate in the program.

“On the path to commercializing the CellFX System, MDSAP and ISO-13485 certifications represent important milestones. Certification through these programs validate our ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest quality assurance standards within the medical device industry as required by regulatory authorities across the world,” said Darrin Uecker, President and CEO of Pulse Biosciences. “We are very proud of our teams for this significant accomplishment and for demonstrating the high standards we maintain as we prepare for commercial launch. The MDSAP certification is a significant and necessary step on the path to Health Canada Approval for the CellFX System and with this we remain on track for an approval in the first half of 2021.”

