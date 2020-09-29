Revlon Announces Commencement of Exchange Offer and Concurrent Consent Solicitation

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) announced today the commencement by Revlon Consumer Products Corporation, its direct wholly-owned operating subsidiary (the “ Company ”), of an exchange offer (the “ Exchange Offer ”) to exchange any and all of the outstanding $344,785,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.75% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “ Notes ”) for, at the holder’s option, consideration consisting of (i) cash or (ii) if the holder is an Eligible Holder (as defined below), a combination of cash, ABL FILO Term Loans (as defined below) and New BrandCo Second-Lien Term Loans (as defined below), on the terms as set forth in the confidential Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement (the “ Offering Memorandum ”), dated September 29, 2020. Concurrently with the Exchange Offer, the Company is soliciting consents (the “ Consent Solicitation ”) to eliminate substantially all of the restrictive covenants and certain events of default provisions from the Indenture governing the Notes (the “ Indenture ”).

For each $1,000.00 principal amount of Notes validly tendered, holders will receive either, at their option, (i) $275.00 in cash (plus a $50.00 early tender/consent fee payable if such Notes are tendered at or before 5:00 p.m. New York City time on October 13, 2020 (the “Early Tender Deadline”)), for an aggregate of $325.00 in cash, or (ii) if the holder is (a)(i) a qualified institutional buyer as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), (ii) an institutional accredited investor within the meaning of Rule 501(a)(1), (a)(2), (a)(3) or (a)(7) of the Securities Act or (iii) a person that is not a “U.S. person” within the meaning of Regulation S under the Securities Act, (b) not a natural person and (c) not a “Disqualified Institution” (as defined under the 2016 U.S. ABL Facility (as defined below) and related security documents and intercreditor agreements or the 2020 BrandCo Term Loan Facility (as defined below) and related security documents and intercreditor agreements) (an “Eligible Holder”), a combination of (1) $200.00 in cash (plus a $50.00 early tender/consent fee payable if such Notes are tendered at or before the Early Tender Deadline), for an aggregate of $250.00 in cash, plus (2) $145.00 aggregate principal amount of ABL FILO Term Loans, plus (3) $217.50 aggregate principal amount of New BrandCo Second-Lien Term Loans (collectively, in the case of Eligible Holders, the “Mixed Consideration”). Note holders who tender their Notes after the Early Tender Deadline will not be eligible to receive the $50.00 early tender/consent fee. Eligible Holders electing to receive Mixed Consideration will be required to become lenders under the credit agreements governing the ABL FILO Term Loans and the BrandCo Term Loans and must complete the joinders, questionnaires, tax documentation and other requirements of the respective agents thereunder (including “know your customer” and other similar documentation), as described in the Offering Memorandum. Failure to do so will render invalid a tender of Notes by the electing Eligible Holder.