 

Revlon Announces Commencement of Exchange Offer and Concurrent Consent Solicitation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 13:30  |  89   |   |   

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) announced today the commencement by Revlon Consumer Products Corporation, its direct wholly-owned operating subsidiary (the “Company”), of an exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) to exchange any and all of the outstanding $344,785,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.75% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “Notes”) for, at the holder’s option, consideration consisting of (i) cash or (ii) if the holder is an Eligible Holder (as defined below), a combination of cash, ABL FILO Term Loans (as defined below) and New BrandCo Second-Lien Term Loans (as defined below), on the terms as set forth in the confidential Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement (the “Offering Memorandum”), dated September 29, 2020. Concurrently with the Exchange Offer, the Company is soliciting consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) to eliminate substantially all of the restrictive covenants and certain events of default provisions from the Indenture governing the Notes (the “Indenture”).

For each $1,000.00 principal amount of Notes validly tendered, holders will receive either, at their option, (i) $275.00 in cash (plus a $50.00 early tender/consent fee payable if such Notes are tendered at or before 5:00 p.m. New York City time on October 13, 2020 (the “Early Tender Deadline”)), for an aggregate of $325.00 in cash, or (ii) if the holder is (a)(i) a qualified institutional buyer as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), (ii) an institutional accredited investor within the meaning of Rule 501(a)(1), (a)(2), (a)(3) or (a)(7) of the Securities Act or (iii) a person that is not a “U.S. person” within the meaning of Regulation S under the Securities Act, (b) not a natural person and (c) not a “Disqualified Institution” (as defined under the 2016 U.S. ABL Facility (as defined below) and related security documents and intercreditor agreements or the 2020 BrandCo Term Loan Facility (as defined below) and related security documents and intercreditor agreements) (an “Eligible Holder”), a combination of (1) $200.00 in cash (plus a $50.00 early tender/consent fee payable if such Notes are tendered at or before the Early Tender Deadline), for an aggregate of $250.00 in cash, plus (2) $145.00 aggregate principal amount of ABL FILO Term Loans, plus (3) $217.50 aggregate principal amount of New BrandCo Second-Lien Term Loans (collectively, in the case of Eligible Holders, the “Mixed Consideration”). Note holders who tender their Notes after the Early Tender Deadline will not be eligible to receive the $50.00 early tender/consent fee. Eligible Holders electing to receive Mixed Consideration will be required to become lenders under the credit agreements governing the ABL FILO Term Loans and the BrandCo Term Loans and must complete the joinders, questionnaires, tax documentation and other requirements of the respective agents thereunder (including “know your customer” and other similar documentation), as described in the Offering Memorandum. Failure to do so will render invalid a tender of Notes by the electing Eligible Holder.

Seite 1 von 5
Revlon Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call
Quidel Corporation Statement on President Trump’s Announcement of Coronavirus Testing Strategy
Mega Broadband Investments and Cable One Announce Strategic Partnership
U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer’s XELJANZ (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Active Polyarticular Course ...
Discovery Selects Magnite to Strengthen DTC Advertising Proposition for Streaming Services in the ...
Groupe PSA Announces the Launch of Eurorepar Product Line in India
Avaya and RingCentral Announce Expansion of Unified Cloud Communications Offering – Avaya Cloud ...
Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Peabody Energy Corp. and Certain ...
Pernod Ricard Successfully Completes A US$2.0 Billion Bond Issuance in Three Tranches
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
NIKOLA INVESTORS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
VAXART INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Vaxart, Inc. - VXRT
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
Revlon Announces Expiration of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation