 

Arco acquires Studos, a leading provider of adaptive learning solutions

Arco strengthens its technology portfolio and team by acquiring an adaptive assessment platform with a strong track record of growth and student results

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE), announces it has acquired 100% of Studos Software Ltda., or Studos, a technology provider for personalized student assessment, data-based academic performance diagnostics and AI-powered adaptive learning and test prep.

“This acquisition is part of our strategy to acquire technology companies that increase the value of our learning systems to partner schools and parents, improve student’s academic performance and enable teachers to thrive. We believe Studos has the potential to further enhance our solutions by delivering proprietary technology and content at scale. Additionally, Studos’s highly talented founders, Leonardo Prates and Wilson Fernandes, and its 23 people team will play a leading role in pioneering innovative technology at Arco,” said Ari de Sá Neto, CEO and founder of Arco.

Studos was founded in Santa Catarina state in 2013, with the objectives of increasing student performance at university entrance exams and reducing teacher workload. Studos supplies K-12 schools with content and tools that enable teachers to easily create and grade online and offline assessments, reducing assessment-related teacher workload by 80%. Studo’s solution also analyses data on student performance and uses AI to provide adaptive learning paths focused on the individual needs of each student. On average, 50% of the 10 first-placed students in Santa Catarina Federal University’s entrance exam used Studos for their test prep.

“I’m honored to be joining Arco. Over the past 7 years we have built a company focused on high-impact solutions and today proudly serve more than 130 thousand K-12 students in over 500 schools. Our team is excited at the exponential increase in teacher and student success we will have by offering our solutions to all of Arco’s partner schools,” said Leonardo Prates, Studos co-founder and CEO.

“This acquisition complements our in-house development of great technology. We will continue to search for innovative technology companies with outstanding founders and teams that accelerate our mission to deliver high-quality education at scale,” further added Ari de Sá Neto.

Lobo de Rizzo served as legal advisor to Arco. LKC Capital served as financial advisor and Ramunno Advogados served as legal advisor to Studos.

About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)

