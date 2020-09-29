 

ISW Holdings' New Telehealth Subsidiary, Telecare, Now Fully Licensed and Operational, Undergoing Accreditation Process

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company, is pleased to announce that its recently launched telehealth subsidiary, Telecare Home Health, LLC (“Telecare”), has received its license from the State of Texas under Chapter 142 of the Texas Health and Safety Code to operate in Texas. In addition, the process of review toward accreditation is now underway for Telecare.

“Telehealth has become one of the most important growing innovations to emerge as a mainstream facet of the healthcare system over recent months, and we intend Telecare to become a key player in this narrative,” noted Alonzo Pierce, President and Chairman of ISW Holdings. “Telecare’s platform is built from the ground up to key off of first responder care. Telecare will transform the healthcare experience by creating an ecosystem of coordinated action that minimizes superfluous steps to bring healthcare providers, care protocols, and home health caretakers into synchronized activity to minimize costs and deliver the highest standards of ‘whole person’ home-based care to a growing community in Texas.”

The Telecare referral intake process is fully electronic, with provider referrals opening a client relationship, coordinating care with providers, logging all consents, and assigning a home health caretaker, all achieved entirely electronically. Within twelve hours, an on-site assessment with a registered nurse is conducted, and full care services begin within 24 hours. The Telecare team is growing, and the Company intends to ramp up service across the state and to extend its service area into additional states over coming months.

The Company notes that Telehealth usage among US adults has been climbing significantly. According to a survey by Civic Science, on a month-over-month basis from February to March of this year, the number of respondents that reported having tried telehealth jumped from 11% to 17%. This marks a watershed transformation in the relationship between healthcare consumers and providers. 

A recent report by Business Insider Intelligence predicts that this adoption will continue to climb – a conclusion that matches the Company’s in-house analysis. ISW Holdings, through its Telecare subsidiary, is engaged in a focus based on that analysis, with additional strategic steps in line with this vision to be announced over the near term.

About ISW Holdings

ISW Holdings, Inc. (ISWH), based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. Our expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through our proprietary procurement process. Together, with our partners, we seek to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. We are able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. 

Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).

