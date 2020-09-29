 

Kintavar Identifies Cu, Ag, Zn and Mn Sediment Hosted Mineralization at Wabash Project

MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR) (FRANKFURT: 58V), is pleased to announce the discovery of an important sediment hosted copper (Cu), silver (Ag), zinc (Zn) and manganese (Mn) mineralized system with anomalies identified in cobalt (Co) and lead (Pb). The Wabash project, 126 claims and 7266 hectares 100% owned by Kintavar, is located in the Haute-Mauricie region of Quebec, only 65km North of the Mitchi project and 15km East of the city of Parent. The project is accessible by roads and has an active commercial railroad crossing the property which services, among others, the active Suzorite mica mine operated by Imerys Mica Suzorite Inc., a subsidiary of Imerys S.A., a French multinational company which specializes in the production and processing of industrial minerals with a valuation of over $6B.

“The Wabash property was staked and some claims acquired in 2018 based on potential similarities to the Mitchi project. In 2020, we finally had the opportunity to put our boots on the ground and confirm some observations of the historical exploration work that led to this discovery. These observations and assays suggest that we are potentially looking at another kilometric system of stratiform copper mineralization which speaks to the significant base metal potential of the entire Mitchi-Wabash region. Our strong presence in the region with the Fer à Cheval outfitter operations, the railroad that crosses our property, which already transports mineral concentrates, power lines and the airport in Parent are just some of the examples how advantageous is the region where we are working to mining development.” commented Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Kintavar.

The discovery was made while following up on the historical work in the region from 1916 and 1936. A total of 15 trenches, blast zones and outcrops were identified and sampled within the sedimentary units, outlining a mineralized corridor over 2.5km long. The mineralization has been observed over a width of 50m in the northern portion and over 200m in the southern portion (Figure 1). A total of 46 grab samples from the Wabash project were collected out of which 28 samples confirmed Cu and Ag mineralization. Ten (10) samples returned grades between 1% and 2.28% Cu and up to 59.9 g/t Ag. Zinc was confirmed in 5 samples with the highest grade returning 1.18% Zn. A significant enrichment in manganese was observed as well with 9 samples returning grades above 1% and as high as 4.1% Mn while Co and Pb are anomalous in the region. None of the summer exploration work targeted Zn, Co, Pb or Mn and more focused work on these metals in the future could lead to the identification of higher grade zones for these particular metals.

