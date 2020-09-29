 

VBL Therapeutics to Present at the Chardan 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer, today announced Prof. Dror Harats, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate overview, in a format of a fireside chat with analyst Geulah Livshits, PhD, at the Chardan 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, to be held virtually October 5-6 2020.

Presentation Details:
Date:   Tuesday, October 6th
Time:   9:00AM Eastern Time.
Webcast:   Link

An archive recording will be available for listening after the event, on the Investor Relations page of VBL’s corporate website, under “Events & Presentations.”

About VBL
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for areas of unmet need in cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. VBL has developed three platform technologies: a gene-therapy based technology for targeting newly formed blood vessels with focus on cancer, an antibody-based technology targeting MOSPD2 for anti-inflammatory and immuno-oncology applications, and the Lecinoxoids, a family of small-molecules for immune-related indications. VBL’s lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), is a first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent that is being developed to treat a wide range of solid tumors. It is conveniently administered as an IV infusion once every 6-8 weeks. It has been observed to be well-tolerated in >300 cancer patients and demonstrated activity signals in a VBL-sponsored “all comers” Phase 1 trial as well as in three VBL-sponsored tumor-specific Phase 2 studies. Ofranergene obadenovec is currently being studied in a VBL-sponsored Phase 3 potential registration trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “look forward to,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our programs, including VB-111, including their clinical development, such as the timing of clinical trials and expected announcement of data, therapeutic potential and clinical results, and our financial position and cash runway. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, the risk that historical clinical trial results may not be predictive of future trial results, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, clinical trials, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines and clinical results, that our financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that we may not realize the expected benefits of our intellectual property protection. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in our regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. VBL Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Michael Rice
LifeSci Advisors
mrice@lifesciadvisors.com
(646) 597-6979

 


ZeitTitel
21.09.20
VBL Therapeutics to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
15.09.20
VBL Therapeutics to Provide an Update on the OVAL Study Today at the H. C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference
11.09.20
VBL Presents Human Proof-of-Concept Data That Show the Potential of its Novel anti-MOSPD2 Monoclonal Antibodies for Multiple Sclerosis at the MS Virtual 2020 Meeting
10.09.20
VBL Therapeutics Announces Enrollment of the First Patients in the Phase 2 Clinical Trial of VB-111 in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer
08.09.20
VBL Therapeutics Announces Successful Completion of Pre-IND Meeting with FDA Regarding Proposed Clinical Development of VB-601