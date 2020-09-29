 

Tradewind Finance Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 14:00  |  66   |   |   

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --This year marks the 20th anniversary of Tradewind Finance, whose financial services have supported small and medium-sized businesses globally for two decades. It has been an honor for the company to work with their clients across industries as their trusted financial partner. In addition to a solid foundation of years in operation, the milestone signifies the company's growth – in offices, business relationships, and capabilities.

Tradewind Finance Logo

Tradewind has most recently opened a branch in Brazil, adding to their network of more than 20 office locations on four continents. The expansion furthers the company's presence in Latin America, where they can continue to provide much-needed trade finance to exporters and importers in a region that has lacked sufficient access to the service. Providing easier access to trade finance for exporters and importers worldwide, with on-the-ground support from their global teams, has been a priority of Tradewind's over the years. As part of their efforts, the company will keep looking to expand into new markets where their services can be of benefit.

With a twenty-year track record serving clients with successful results, the Germany-based financial firm has become a leader in the international factoring space. In most recent years, the firm has also enhanced their supply chain financing offerings including PO and inventory finance, working with a range of prominent brands and retailers to improve their working capital as well as the working capital of their suppliers. For each tailor-made solution a client receives, creativity is at the core of the financing process. Additionally, Tradewind's innovative spirit steers their commitment to developing new products for the evolving requirements of cross-border trade.

"Since our founding in 2000, we have supported clients through economic downturns, political discord, natural disasters, and today, the public health crisis brought on by Covid-19. In difficult periods, we are dedicated to finding ways to relieve the burden of the times for our clients. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, we are supporting our clients by financing payment terms up to 180 days, as well as keeping and extending some of their credit limits even when they lost their good quality grade," states Ansgar Hütten, Executive Director of Tradewind. The firm's resilience and flexibility to solving cash flow problems for companies, even under challenging circumstances, are testaments to the German efficiency and creative financing techniques that Tradewind is built on.

Today, Tradewind is invested in environmental and social corporate responsibility and encourages their clients to practice sustainable behavior. The company continues to evolve with the needs of SMEs globally, while minimizing the risk associated with cross-border business. Additionally, the company's integration of the latest technology keeps them at the forefront of international trade.

Looking ahead, Tradewind will continue their legacy of being a reliable provider of scalable, off-balance sheet funding for businesses, including those who cannot secure financing from banks. As always, client satisfaction will remain a priority of theirs. With their strong financials, both currently and historically, and their multiple global bank relationships, Tradewind is well-positioned and excited to work with new businesses to design financing that fits their needs. Tradewind is confident that their full-service suite of products, including credit protection, collection services, and financing structured in all major currencies, will continue to equip SMEs to flourish in the global marketplace.

Contact

Tradewind Finance
contact@tradewindfinance.com  
https://www.tradewindfinance.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1024514/Tradewind_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
DexCom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Launches In Turkey
VOXX International Corporation Identifies and Addresses Data Security Incident
it.lifesciences for plasma: Accelerator for the human blood plasma manufacturing industry
DexCom Publishes Study Showcasing The Cost Effectiveness Of The DexCom G6 Continuous Glucose ...
TCM|Strategic Partners Invests $53.5 million in Digimarc
Keio University Research: Combating COVID-19: Nationwide genomic analysis to study possible reasons for the low COVID-19 ...
BaseLaunch announces that Johnson & Johnson Innovation has renewed its commitment becoming latest ...
Microsoft Named as Headline Partner for Health & Wellbeing CogXtra on the CogX Live Network
LG Commits to Expansion Strategy in Middle East and Africa As Most Trusted HVAC Partner
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
ZIM is Launching a New China-Australia Express Line
Johnson & Johnson Initiates Pivotal Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Janssen's COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Hyundai and BTS Launch Hyundai's Dedicated EV Brand IONIQ song "IONIQ: I'm On It"
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease