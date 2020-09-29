 

Lemonade Announces Early Lock-up Expiration Extension

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 14:00  |  87   |   |   

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) (the “Company”) today announced an extension of the early lock-up expiration date pursuant to the terms of lock-up agreements with the underwriters (“lock-up agreements”) of its initial public offering (“IPO”) of common stock, par value $0.00001 per share, until one business day following the release of earnings for the third quarter of 2020.

In connection with the Company’s IPO, all of its executive officers, directors, and substantially all of the holders of the Company’s common stock, or securities exercisable for or convertible into the Company’s common stock outstanding immediately prior to the IPO (the “securities”), are parties to market standoff agreements with the Company or entered into lock-up agreements that restrict their ability to sell or transfer their securities, or otherwise engage in certain transactions related to their securities, for a period of up to 180 days after July 1, 2020 (the “lock-up period”).

Pursuant to the lock-up agreements, the lock-up period is scheduled to end with respect to 33% of the securities subject to each lock-up agreement on September 29, 2020, which falls within the Company’s quarterly blackout period. Therefore, in accordance with the lock-up agreements, the lock-up period with respect to 33% of the securities subject to each lock-up agreement will end one business day following the release of earnings for the third quarter, which date will be separately announced (the “early lock-up expiration extension date”). The Company will also release the same portion of securities restricted under the market standoff agreements on the early lock-up expiration extension date.

The Company estimates that, based on the number of shares of the Company's common stock, which as of September 29, 2020 are: (i) outstanding or (ii) subject to stock options that have vested, approximately 15,058,356 shares of the Company’s common stock may become eligible for sale in the public market at the open of trading on the early lock-up expiration extension date. This includes 9,899,362 shares held by affiliates which are subject to volume and other restrictions of Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Lemonade

Lemonade offers renters, homeowners, and pet health insurance in the United States, and contents and liability insurance in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Powered by artificial intelligence and behavioral economics, Lemonade set out to replace brokers and bureaucracy with bots and machine learning, aiming for zero paperwork and instant everything. A Certified B-Corp, Lemonade gives unused premiums to nonprofits selected by its community, during its annual Giveback. Lemonade is currently available for most of the United States, Germany and the Netherlands, and continues to expand globally.

Seite 1 von 3
Lemonade Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call
Quidel Corporation Statement on President Trump’s Announcement of Coronavirus Testing Strategy
Mega Broadband Investments and Cable One Announce Strategic Partnership
U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer’s XELJANZ (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Active Polyarticular Course ...
Discovery Selects Magnite to Strengthen DTC Advertising Proposition for Streaming Services in the ...
Groupe PSA Announces the Launch of Eurorepar Product Line in India
Avaya and RingCentral Announce Expansion of Unified Cloud Communications Offering – Avaya Cloud ...
Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Peabody Energy Corp. and Certain ...
Pernod Ricard Successfully Completes A US$2.0 Billion Bond Issuance in Three Tranches
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
NIKOLA INVESTORS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.09.20
3 wachstumsstarke Aktien, die nach dem „Marktcrash“ in Betracht gezogen werden können
16.09.20
Lemonade CFO Tim Bixby to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
15.09.20
France is Next For Lemonade’s European Expansion

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.07.20
9
Lemonade - Versicherung über App oder Internet