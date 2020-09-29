 

TransAct Launches Innovative BOHA! Restaurant Operations Platform Based on iPad

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020   

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or “the Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced the launch of its BOHA! Restaurant Operations Platform. The platform includes BOHA! hardware as well as the full suite of software applications which provides restaurant operators with a single, digitized platform to manage and track food safety procedures and back-of-house operational processes that have become even more critical amid today’s safety challenges.

“Our restaurant customers are adapting to ever changing business conditions and the launch of our new BOHA! Restaurant Operations Platform allows restaurant operation teams to become more efficient and productive,” said Bart Shuldman, Chairman and CEO of TransAct Technologies. “We chose iOS because of its enhanced security and hardened technology, and the ease of use with the Apple Business Manager to deploy and upgrade BOHA! applications to our customers. TransAct is focused on the restaurant industry and we are thrilled to begin working with the Apple sales team and their eco-system partners to offer BOHA! Restaurant Operations Platform to the restaurant market.”

The new BOHA! Restaurant Operations Platform pairs the all new BOHA! Work Station and iPad, with native iOS BOHA! applications which can be downloaded and installed directly from the Apple Business App Store. The new BOHA! Work Station includes TransAct’s new BOHA! Link technology enabling the iPad to communicate wirelessly to the BOHA! Work Station, allowing employees to print food safety and grab ‘n go nutritional labels from anywhere. By allowing the separation of iPad from the printing function, TransAct has eliminated the need for additional hardware while giving restaurant employees the freedom to use iPad for all of the additional BOHA! applications.

The BOHA! Work Station terminal includes two three-inch wide label printers that print at industry leading 300-dpi. With restaurant customers expanding their grab ‘n go and delivery offerings, the ability to use wider labels allows them to improve their merchandising while providing a better solution for FDA-labeling requirements, including the new dual-column nutritional fact panel with the increased label size and print resolution.

