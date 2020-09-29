Clearfield Announces StreetSmart Pre-Assigned FDH Cabinet Aimed at Rapid Time-to-Market, Lowest OPEX

“Every FTTH deployment is different and presents its own unique challenges. Veteran employees in the fiber deployment sector are retiring and as a new workforce joins the industry in a time with such a boom in the need for fiber, the value of turn-key solutions is unmatched,” said Jeff Heynen, Senior Research Director at Dell’Oro Group. “The market needs solutions that reduce the learning curve for new fiber technicians while providing quality products that allow service providers to quickly turn up reliable fiber-based broadband for their customers.”

Clearfield, Inc . (NASDAQ:CLFD), the specialist in fiber management for communication service providers, today announced the new StreetSmart Pre-Assigned Fiber Distribution Hub (FDH) Cabinet. The StreetSmart Pre-Assigned FDH Cabinet provides a turn-key solution for up to 288 distribution fibers in an outside plant FTTx (fiber-to-the-x) PON application. Designed for rapid PON deployments, this cabinet provides a single distribution point, making it the ideal solution for deploying FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) where high potential take rates are expected. Network providers benefit from reduced OPEX costs associated with FTTH deployment by pre-populating the quantity of splitters needed prior to delivery, speeding installation and deployment times, allowing service providers to instantly turn-up revenue-generating services.

Clearfield’s StreetSmart brand is engineered from street-proven experience to get the job done efficiently and cost effectively. Once in place, technicians have no need to re-enter the StreetSmart FDH Cabinet—thereby minimizing OPEX. With pre-populated splitters, all that remains is to hook up the end-user equipment.

“Our newest FDH Cabinet can be used in combination with our existing product portfolios and follows the craft-friendly engineering of all of Clearfield’s solutions designed to allow technicians to easily turn-up broadband services,” said Kevin Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Clearfield. “This latest addition to our StreetSmart portfolio is another example of how Clearfield’s products enable service providers to fully monetize the fiber broadband opportunity.”

The small, high-density, patch-only StreetSmart Pre-Assigned FDH Cabinet is about the size of a typical counter-top microwave oven measuring in at just 22.72” x 15.47”x 14.18” and featuring 24 feeder ports connecting up to 9 splitters. The Pre-Assigned WaveSmart High Density 1 x 32 Splitters are installed into the cabinet with a pre-terminated tail, meaning the FDH arrives ready to install and only requires tail splicing from the technician. This easy-to-order, single part number product incorporates a cross-cut roof designed to shed water and includes a roof/solar shield and a reusable/replaceable venting feature, providing additional protection for deployed fiber. The outer shell of the cabinet is replaceable, and can be skinned in the field, reducing or eliminating customer outages even after being severely damaged. The cabinet is designed to accommodate various mounting options including pad, pole or vault with either a 6” or 12” riser.

The StreetSmart Pre-Assigned FDH Cabinet is available for shipping November 2020. More information can be found on this introductory video, the associated data sheet or at www.SeeClearfield.com.

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005240/en/