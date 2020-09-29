 

Advanced Energy Introduces Innovative New Pyrometry Platform for Production Monitoring

29.09.2020   

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – today announced the release of its new pyrometry platform, the Impac Series 600, for non-contact temperature measurement of non-metallic or coated metallic surfaces in industrial manufacturing applications.

Featuring a modular, field-configurable multichannel plug-and-play design, the Impac Series 600 is Advanced Energy’s newest pyrometry platform. The multi-sensor head design, which interfaces with a central hub, enables cost-effective temperature measurement of up to eight points and can be used in power control and optimization of industrial heating applications. The Impac Series 600 is user-friendly and provides the flexibility to support applications in a wide variety of target markets, including automotive, laminating, injection molding, PET bottle production, packaging and more. Its modular capabilities enable the addition or replacement of temperature measurement points without the need to return the system to the factory for calibration, reducing downtime and overall cost of ownership.

“The Series 600’s highly configurable digital architecture and ability to interface with a variety of customer protocols delivers on the Industry 4.0 promise of real-time data analysis and improved process control for uniformity and repeatability. It also means higher equipment uptime through predictive maintenance,” said Jeff Hebb, vice president, product marketing, photonics and power control solutions group at Advanced Energy. “Building on Advanced Energy’s industry-leading Impac pyrometers, we are lowering the barrier to implementing highly accurate, multipoint temperature monitoring and control. Our goal is to offer customers architecture that is flexible and easy to install and maintain, while also providing an attractive cost of ownership. With the new Series 600 platform, we are planning further expansion to additional temperature and wavelength ranges for a growing number of industrial applications.”

The Impac Series 600 includes the following features:

  • Supports 1-8 measurement points, making it one of the most adaptable options on the market today
  • Field configurable and highly flexible plug-and-play functionality
  • Field-replaceable sensor heads without the need for factory recalibration
  • Analog and digital outputs, with and without display screen
  • Intended for power control and optimization of industrial heating applications in automotive, laminating, injection molding, PET bottle production, packaging and other industrial markets

Advanced Energy will showcase its new pyrometry platform, including the Series 600, during the 2020 Furnaces North America virtual event from September 30 through October 2. To visit our virtual booth during the show, visit https://www.furnacesnorthamerica.com/.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.

