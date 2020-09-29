Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Introduces 4-Channel Ultra-Low Capacitance Ultra-Low Clamping Voltage TVS Array

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL) a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, power ICs, and digital power products, today introduced the AOZ8S212UD4 , AOZ8S321UD4 , and AOZ8S306BD4 , a series of Transient Voltage Suppressor (TVS) for high-speed line protection using the best-in-class low capacitance TVS platform. The new products are ideal for Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) protection for laptops, televisions, and other electronic devices.

A series of TVS for high-speed line protection using the best-in-class low capacitance TVS platform (Photo: Business Wire)

The low capacitance TVS series is optimized for high-speed line protection including but not limited to USB, Thunderbolt, HDMI, and PCI Express, avoiding the transmission error by minimizing the capacitance effect. The new series of products housed in a DFN2.5mm x 1.0mm and DFN2x1mm leadless Surface-Mounted Device (SMD) and its flow-through feature is ideally suited to the route design of differential pairs on printed circuit board.

“As the leading vendor in ESD protection solutions in high-speed interfaces, our newly released TVS platform provides a much better Figure of Merit (FOM) on the clamping voltage times capacitance. AOS is confident the new TVS products will contribute to reducing the ESD failure rate in our partners’ and customers’ electronic products,” said Michael K. S. Ng, Sr. Marketing Manager of the TVS product line at AOS.

Technical Highlights