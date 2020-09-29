 

Jennifer Lopez and Yoplait Challenge Families to Dance and Play for a Cause

Every kid could benefit from less screen time and more playtime. After all, active kids are healthy kids. But in today’s distanced world – getting kids moving isn’t as easy as it sounds. That’s why Yoplait is teaming up with Jennifer Lopez to inspire families to move together with “It’s Yoplaitime.”

Yoplait Is Challenging Families to Dance and Play for A Cause - It's Yoplaitime!

“In my house – dancing and moving are a part of our everyday lives. And when my kids are active, they’re happy. So when Yoplait asked me to partner with them to get more families moving, it was an easy yes,” said Lopez. “We’re calling it the Yoplaitime Challenge – and my family will show you our moves if you show us yours. Find me on Instagram to join. For every family that participates, Yoplait will donate funds that help provide nutritious food, including dairy, to Feeding America food banks to help kids grow strong and play long.”

Hosted on Instagram by the dancing legend herself, along with her kids, Emme and Max, Lopez is inviting families nationwide to get off the couch and show off their best moves. This fundraising challenge will live on Instagram Reels and is designed for parents and kids of all ages to do together. No dance experience required!

The best part? Yoplait will donate $1 to Feeding America for every family posting a video using the hashtag #YoplaitimeDonation and Lopez’s song, “Pa Ti,” by October 30, 2020, up to a maximum of $300,000. Maximum achieved if 300,000 videos posted. Regardless of number posted, minimum donation to Feeding America is $250,000. Feeding America, a nationwide network of member food banks and pantries, is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States.

By leveraging Feeding America’s large network, Yoplait aims to provide monetary support that helps give kids access to nutritious foods, including dairy with calcium, to help them grow strong and play long. This is especially important as dairy is one of the most requested, yet least donated, items across local food banks in America.

“Yoplait is committed to helping moms raise happy and active kids, all while providing a snack that both kids love and moms see as a convenient, affordable way to give their kids the calcium they need to help build strong bones and play long,” said Susan Pitt, director of brand experience, General Mills. “As families find creative ways to get the physical activity they need amidst this new reality, we hope that the Yoplaitime Challenge is an easy, engaging way for families to play and move together while helping raise funds for nutritious food, like dairy, for families in need.”

