Kohl’s Launches Lauren Conrad Beauty, Bringing New Clean Beauty Offerings to Customers Nationwide

“Beauty is something I’ve always had a passion for and this launch was especially exciting for me as it’s my first beauty collection, born from my desire for clean beauty products with recyclable packaging that make you look great and feel confident,” said Lauren Conrad. “After working with a team of experts to produce a clean, vegan, and ethically sourced line, I’m so proud to share that Lauren Conrad Beauty will now be offered at Kohl’s, to make this beauty line even more accessible and to empower more women to embrace their own beauty.”

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) and long-time partner, Lauren Conrad, announced today that Lauren Conrad Beauty, a new line of clean skincare and cosmetics, will be available in select Kohl’s stores and on Kohls.com beginning October 9, 2020. Inclusive of skincare, bath and body, color cosmetics, and accessories, Lauren Conrad Beauty offers quality, natural beauty products to millions of Kohl’s customers nationwide.

“We believe that beauty is a strategic area of growth for Kohl’s, and we see a tremendous opportunity ahead, as consumers are investing in clean ingredients and beautiful products that bring a seamless sense of joy and self-expression to their new routines,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “We’re committed to continuing to deepen our focus on beauty and are so thrilled to launch the new Lauren Conrad Beauty line with Lauren, who has been a wonderful partner and business driver for many years.”

After a successful direct-to-consumer launch in August, Lauren Conrad Beauty is landing at Kohl’s, offering clean, simple beauty products that are vegan, cruelty-free and ethically sourced. The assortment, designed to celebrate every individual’s natural beauty, features the following products:

The introduction of Lauren Conrad Beauty at Kohl’s expands on a more than decade-long partnership between Kohl’s and Lauren Conrad in which the two have successfully expanded into new and emerging categories together. The LC Lauren Conrad lifestyle brand, which originally debuted featuring apparel, footwear, jewelry, and accessories, has since expanded to include home décor, bedding, bath, children’s apparel, and more.

The launch of Lauren Conrad Beauty is just one component of Kohl’s continued investment in growing its beauty business. Kohl’s continues to expand its beauty assortment, bringing in prestige brands and introducing customers to new and emerging trends.

