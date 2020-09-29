 

VMware Delivers the Next Wave of Virtual Cloud Network Innovation to Connect and Protect Today’s Distributed, Multi-Cloud Enterprise

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 14:00  |  34   |   |   

VMworld 2020 — Today at VMworld 2020, VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) unveiled Virtual Cloud Network innovations that will help customers create a modern network that better supports current and future business initiatives. With advancements across the VMware networking and security portfolio, customers will be able to more effectively manage the rapid shift to remote work, deliver traditional and modern applications faster and more securely, and reduce the cost and complexity of connecting and protecting the distributed enterprise.

Businesses today, and the IT and application development teams supporting them, are racing to adapt to a new normal. Application architectures are more modern and cloud native; on premises data centers are extending to include multi-cloud and edge compute environments; and the work environment is no longer a single campus or branch, but rather anywhere an employee can connect to the Internet. This new reality introduces complexity that the network of the past 20 years was not designed to address.

“Customers tell us they want the same level of automation they have in the public cloud across their entire environment. But while they can automate some parts of their network, other parts such as firewalls and load balancers still require manual tickets for provisioning. That’s why partial automation is an oxymoron; it’s a half-built bridge that does nothing to get customers to where they want to be,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, chief operating officer, products and cloud services, VMware. “The VMware Virtual Cloud Network delivers the automation and economics of the public cloud across every element of the network and spanning the entire distributed enterprise at a time when agility and cost matter more than ever.”

At VMworld 2020, VMware is delivering a range of solutions and services to help customers survive and thrive in the most turbulent market in generations. VMware’s cloud, app modernization, networking, security and digital workspace platforms form a flexible, consistent digital foundation on which to build, run, manage, connect and protect applications, anywhere.

Delivering the Next Wave of Virtual Cloud Network Innovation

VMware will deliver new Virtual Cloud Network innovations across three areas – automation that enables the public cloud experience; modern application connectivity and security services; and solutions that re-imagine what’s possible in network security.

Seite 1 von 5
VMware Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call
Quidel Corporation Statement on President Trump’s Announcement of Coronavirus Testing Strategy
Mega Broadband Investments and Cable One Announce Strategic Partnership
U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer’s XELJANZ (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Active Polyarticular Course ...
Discovery Selects Magnite to Strengthen DTC Advertising Proposition for Streaming Services in the ...
Groupe PSA Announces the Launch of Eurorepar Product Line in India
Avaya and RingCentral Announce Expansion of Unified Cloud Communications Offering – Avaya Cloud ...
Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Peabody Energy Corp. and Certain ...
Pernod Ricard Successfully Completes A US$2.0 Billion Bond Issuance in Three Tranches
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
NIKOLA INVESTORS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:00 Uhr
VMware and NVIDIA to Enable Next-Gen Hybrid Cloud Architecture and Bring AI to Every Enterprise
18:00 Uhr
Lumen Teams With VMware to Expand Edge Compute Capabilities for the 4th Industrial Revolution
14:00 Uhr
VMware Delivers Intrinsic Security to the World’s Digital Infrastructure
14:00 Uhr
VMware Announces Future Ready Workforce Solutions to Address the Needs of the Distributed Workforce
14:00 Uhr
VMware Unveils Project Monterey: Re-Imagining Hybrid Cloud Architecture to Support Next-Generation Applications
14:00 Uhr
VMware Expands Tanzu Portfolio and Partnerships to Accelerate Customers’ Infrastructure and Application Modernization Efforts
14:00 Uhr
VMware Empowers Customers to Build their Multi-Cloud Future
22.09.20
VMworld Demonstrates What is ‘Possible Together’ in 2020 and Beyond
15.09.20
VMware Unlocks the Power of Kubernetes for 70 Million-Plus Workloads Running on vSphere
09.09.20
VMware to Present at the Piper Sandler P.S. It's Friday: “5G vs LTE: Find Out What It Means to Me” | 5G Infrastructure Virtual Event

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.05.20
23
VMWare - Cloud-Computing-Profiteur?