 

The City of San Diego Selects Medallia to Improve Employee and Resident Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 14:00   

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that the City of San Diego has selected Medallia for a pilot initiative to better understand the needs of its employees and residents and how the organization delivers City services.

Medallia will assist the City in gaining direct insights from residents to help understand their needs and create exceptional experiences. Partnering with Medallia will enable the City to improve employee experience and optimize the services it delivers.

“Now, more than ever, state and local governments want to understand how their residents are feeling and what actions they need to take to improve their services. Medallia gives the public sector insight into what’s working and what needs fixing, when it matters most,” said Nick Thomas, executive vice president, global public sector for Medallia.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment.

2020 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

