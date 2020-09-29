BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of July 31, 2020
BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE: BWG) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of July 31, 2020.
|Current Q
|Previous Q
|Prior Yr Q
|July 31, 2020
|April 30, 2020
|July 31, 2019
|Total Assets (a)
|
$ 452,479,772
|
$ 426,166,706
$ 446,789,965
$ 299,038,953
$ 268,390,991
$ 292,594,752
$ 14.25
$ 12.79
$ 13.94
$ 12.53
$ 11.17
$ 11.96
(12.07)%
(12.67)%
(14.20)%
20,989,795
20,989,795
20,989,795
$ 3,940,376
$ 3,643,950
$ 4,862,950
$ 31,661,907
$ (33,777,759)
$ 16,654,240
$ (546,464)
$ (534,584)
$ (421,940)
$ 35,055,819
$ (30,668,393)
$ 21,095,250
$ 0.19
