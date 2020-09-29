 

BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of July 31, 2020

BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE: BWG) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of July 31, 2020.

Current Q Previous Q Prior Yr Q
July 31, 2020 April 30, 2020 July 31, 2019
Total Assets (a)

$ 452,479,772

$ 426,166,706

$ 446,789,965

Total Net Assets (a)

$ 299,038,953

$ 268,390,991

$ 292,594,752

NAV Per Share of Common Stock (b)

$ 14.25

$ 12.79

$ 13.94

Market Price Per Share

$ 12.53

$ 11.17

$ 11.96

Premium / (Discount)

(12.07)%

(12.67)%

(14.20)%

Outstanding Shares

20,989,795

20,989,795

20,989,795

  Total Net Investment Income (c) (d)

$ 3,940,376

$ 3,643,950

$ 4,862,950

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c)

$ 31,661,907

$ (33,777,759)

$ 16,654,240

Preferred Dividends Paid from Net Investment Income (c)

$ (546,464)

$ (534,584)

$ (421,940)

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c)

$ 35,055,819

$ (30,668,393)

$ 21,095,250

  Earnings per Common Share Outstanding Total Net Investment Income (c)(d)

$ 0.19

