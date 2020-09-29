Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of July 31, 2020
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: GDO) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of July 31, 2020.
|Current Q
|Previous Q
|Prior Yr Q
|July 31, 2020
|April 30, 2020
|July 31, 2019
|Total Assets (a)
|
$ 384,679,307
$ 365,070,740
$ 369,223,777
$ 272,049,250
$ 247,086,408
$ 273,829,803
$ 18.21
$ 16.54
$ 18.33
$ 17.22
$ 15.30
$ 17.10
(5.44)%
(7.50)%
(6.71)%
14,938,426
14,938,426
14,940,540
$ 4,046,441
$ 3,677,990
$ 3,771,716
$ 25,442,744
$ (31,201,302)
$ 6,004,857
$ 29,489,185
$ (27,523,312)
$ 9,776,573
$ 0.27
$ 0.25
$ 0.25
$ 1.70
