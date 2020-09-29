Collectors Universe Appoints Two New Independent Directors

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT) (the “Company”), a leading provider of value-added authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of collectibles, today announced the appointment of Lorraine G. Bardeen to its Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately. In connection with her appointment, the Company has entered into a settlement agreement with Alta Fox Capital Management, LLC (“Alta Fox”), which owns approximately 5.4% of Collectors Universe’s outstanding shares.

Separately, the Board also announced the appointment of Jennifer H. Leuer to the Collectors Universe Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Ms. Bardeen serves as VP and Chief Technology Officer of World Wide Enterprise and Commercial Industries at Microsoft, where she acts as a technical and strategy advisor. She brings significant experience in driving technical innovation and leading teams at a global organization. Ms. Bardeen will chair a newly formed Strategy Committee that will explore ways to use technology to enhance value for customers and shareholders.

Ms. Leuer serves as Chief Executive Officer of CyberScout, a cybersecurity and identity protection solutions firm. She brings more than 20 years of strategy and operations experience and has a strong understanding of how to launch, scale and optimize businesses. With the appointment of Ms. Bardeen and Ms. Leuer, the Board will comprise 10 directors, 9 of whom are independent.

The Board has also appointed A.J. “Bert” Moyer as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Moyer has a deep understanding of the Company, having served as an independent director since 2003, and brings significant managerial and financial experience to the role. Bruce A. Stevens will continue his service to the Board as a director following the conclusion of his tenure as Chairman. In addition, two current directors, Deborah A. Farrington and Joseph R. Martin, have informed the Board that they will not stand for re-election to the Board at the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting. The Company thanks them for their service.