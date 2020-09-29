 

Worlds Inc. vs. Microsoft in Patent Infringement Lawsuit Related to “Minecraft”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

Boston, MA, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worlds Inc. (OTCQB: WDDD), a leading intellectual property developer and licensor of patents related to 3D online virtual worlds, on Sept. 25th, 2020 filed a complaint, for patent infringement against Microsoft Corporation, a Washington corporation based in Redmond, Washington. In the complaint, Worlds accuses Microsoft and its “Minecraft” video game product of infringing Worlds' U.S. Patent No. 8,082,501, titled “System and Method for Enabling Users to Interact in a Virtual Space” (the “’501 Patent”).

The ’501 Patent was previously asserted against Activision Blizzard, Inc., though that litigation was temporarily suspended after the patent’s validity was challenged in 2015 in an inter partes review petition filed by Bungie, Inc. with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). The defense of the ’501 Patent included a trip to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Court (CAFC), where Worlds’ legal team, led by Wayne M. Helge of Davidson, Berquist, Jackson & Gowdey, LLP (DBJG), convinced the CAFC that the PTAB had applied an incorrect test as part of its analysis. Finally, on January 14, 2020, the ’501 Patent emerged from the inter partes review process with all claims intact.

“Our expert legal team at DBJG defended the ’501 Patent before the PTAB, and convinced the CAFC to reverse and remand unfavorable PTAB decisions against Worlds’ patents," stated Thom Kidrin, Worlds Inc. CEO. “The CAFC’s ruling instructed the PTAB to reconsider the methods it used to evaluate the relationship between Activision and Bungie, and provided strong guidance on the rules to follow on remand. In January of this year, the PTAB dismissed all of Bungie’s challenges against the ’501 Patent. Then in April, Worlds successfully convinced the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts to lift the stay on Worlds’ active litigation against Activision, and that case is now proceeding toward trial. Meanwhile, Worlds asserted another of its patents against Linden Lab’s “Second Life” product. Bringing this latest case against Microsoft is the next step in our ongoing process of enforcing Worlds’ intellectual property rights against companies that have been using our proprietary technology.”

Seite 1 von 2
Worlds Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest its Extremity Orthopedics Business to ...
Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC for $2.1 Billion
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
Beyond Meat To Expand Walmart Distribution
Nokia signs 5G deal to become BT’s largest infrastructure partner
Stria Lithium Announces Reverse Takeover with Grafoid Inc. and Announces Changes to Executive ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...