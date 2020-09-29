Reed’s, Inc. Appoints Richard H. Hubli as Vice President of Operations

As Vice President of Operations, Hubli will lead the long-term strategy for Reed’s to establish an operational infrastructure of systems, processes and personnel that support the company’s rapid growth. Through his day-to-day leadership, Hubli will strengthen the supply chain, enhance internal procedures and ensure optimal production timelines. In partnership with the company’s finance department, Hubli will also manage all aspects of the company’s financial operations, as well as capital planning for future business opportunities.

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: REED), maker of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural beverages, announces the appointment of Richard H. Hubli as Vice President of Operations, effective immediately. Joining the company’s executive leadership, Hubli brings nearly four decades of diversified experience in supply chain and operations management to Reed’s, Inc.

“We’re excited to welcome Rich, and are confident that his proven success in end-to-end supply chain management will advance our operational goals during this crucial time of our company’s acceleration,” shared Norman E. Snyder, CEO of Reed’s, Inc. “We’ve seen tremendous momentum this year, and Rich’s track record of developing strategic operational practices will be instrumental in expanding our supply chain and co-packer network to meet the increased demand for our portfolio of handcrafted beverages. He will round out the senior management team and will continue to advance the processes implemented that have contributed to supply chain improvements experienced by the company this past year.”

“I was drawn to Reed’s, Inc. by their commitment to innovation, and their unlimited growth potential,” said Hubli. “With my extensive experience in supply chain management, it’s an incredible time for me to join the team, and create an operational infrastructure that propels the company forward as the leader in the all-natural beverages category.”

Formerly the Senior Vice President of Operations at Harvest Hill Beverage Company, Hubli has driven operational excellence throughout his career for many consumer packaged goods companies, including PepsiCo, Cadbury Schweppes, Fuze, High Ridge Brands, Nestle, General Foods and Kozy Shack Enterprises. His professional experience also includes founding Rockhouse Services, LLC, a consultancy business focused on operations and supply chain improvement.