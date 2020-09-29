 

IFBC Increases Retail and Wholesale Distribution of Its Energy Drink

Company Credits Rigorous Promotional Efforts as Major Contributing Factor

PLAINVIEW, NY, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Italian Food & Beverage Corp. (OTC- IFBC): We are pleased to announce that during the last quarter, the Company has positioned its acclaimed energy drink, “Dino Luzzi”, in several hundred locations. Since June, 2020, the Company has experienced a 300% increase in its retail and wholesale accounts, along with a reorder rate of greater than 32%. 

The positive reaction of those consumers who have tasted our energy drink has led Management to schedule a number of organized tastings in and around our client locations.  This has resulted in an immediate increase in sales of our energy drink and a significant generator of foot traffic for our customers.

In combination with these tastings, our recent successes are largely the result of the enthusiastic endorsements by celebrated sports personages, such as an Italian auto-racing champion who is “on the road to INDY”, and the reigning champion of the sport of Kite Wave. The prospect of additional endorsements bodes very well for our continued growth.

One endorsement comes from Michael D’Orlando, an 18-year-old phenom race car driver, who, along with his huge following, is quickly rising up the ladder in motorsports. He began racing go-karts at age six, and built an extensive resume over the next decade, which included multiple national and international championships, including the US National Champion and membership in the Team USA at the world championships.

Consistent with this move to garner sports figure endorsements, recently, Dino has received the hearty endorsement of Piercarlo Ricasoli, the highly-skilled kite boarder who hails from Rome. Piercarlo initiated this sport in 2000, and, in 2019 achieved the title of Italian Kite Wave Champion. 

IFBC’s Chairman, Dino Luzzi, reaffirmed the success of the energy drink through the positive reaction of those who have sampled the product.  He went on to say, “I strongly feel we have the right product, at the right time, and at the right price, to capture a material segment of the US energy drink market.  Our team of young, determined and talented people are bent on making Dino a brand synonymous with verve, energy and vitality.”

Forward Looking Statements This release contains "forward-looking statements" and information provided by Italian Food & Beverage Corp. such as online, printed documents, publications or information available via its website. It may contain certain forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause the Company's results to differ materially from historical results, or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements may also include plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding proposed new products, services or developments; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; statements of belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. There can be no assurance that the negotiations being considered by the letter of intent will be completed.

