 

JAMA Oncology Highlights Plinabulin's Efficacy in Preventing Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia as a Monotherapy

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative immuno-oncology therapies to transform the lives of patients with unmet medical needs, today announced that the Company’s manuscript, titled “Efficacy of Plinabulin vs. Pegfilgrastim for Prevention of Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia in Adults With Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer,” has been published in JAMA Oncology, the American Medical Association’s peer-reviewed journal.

The manuscript analyzed BeyondSpring’s Phase 2 portion of its PROTECTIVE-1 (Study 105) randomized clinical trial, which consisted of four treatment arms and was conducted in 19 treatment centers in the U.S., China, Russia and Ukraine from April 2017 through March 2018, with Covance serving as its contract research organization. Key primary and secondary endpoints were calculated using objective data, such as the absolute neutrophil count and platelet counts, which were based on validated assays conducted at Covance’s central labs in three continents. Participants were adult patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose cancer had progressed after platinum-based chemotherapy. The objective was to assess the efficacy and safety of the Company’s lead asset, Plinabulin, compared with Pegfilgrastim, a long-lasting G-CSF, which is currently the predominant therapy for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) prevention.

The protocols were as follows:

  • All NSCLC patients (n=55) received docetaxel (75 mg/m2) on Day 1 and were randomly assigned to four arms: three dose levels of Plinabulin (5, 10 or 20 mg/m2) monotherapy on Day 1 or Pegfilgrastim (6 mg) monotherapy on Day 2. Patients were treated every 21 days for four chemotherapy cycles.

Key results included:

  • Plinabulin’s CIN effect in terms of Grade 4 frequency was dose-dependent, and the 20 mg/m2 (or 40 mg fixed dose) was selected as the Phase 3 dose.
  • Plinabulin as a single agent was equally effective as Pegfilgrastim for preventing Grade 4 neutropenia and infections.
  • In contrast to Pegfilgrastim, patients who received Plinabulin maintained their overall quality of life (p<0.001) and experienced significantly less bone pain and less thrombocytopenia.

“The data presented demonstrates that Plinabulin – a novel, non-G-CSF small molecule with anticancer activity – has potent neutropenia prevention effects,” said Dr. Douglas Blayney, Principal Investigator of BeyondSpring’s CIN program with Plinabulin. “The results show the promise that Plinabulin has to deliver relief to cancer patients suffering around the world.”

