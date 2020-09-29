 

Hill International Selected to Support Transportation Infrastructure Projects Across Multiple Sectors as Part of the European Investment Bank’s Project Advisory Support Team

PHILADELPHIA and BUCHAREST, Romania, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today it was selected by the European Investment Bank (EIB) to support the EIB’s Project Advisory Support (PAS) Team in the implementation of transportation-related infrastructure projects in Romania, Bulgaria, Poland, and Croatia. Under a framework agreement, Hill’s subject matter experts will provide expertise to EIB-supported projects to accelerate project planning and execution, as well as European Union (EU) structural and investment funds absorption. Supported projects may involve roads, rail, light rail and bus lines, aviation, waterborne transit, logistics platforms, and/or intermodal platforms.

With publicly funded infrastructure spending expected to increase in accordance with local demand and projected economic growth in the coming years, the EIB is likely to invest in projects across all sectors in Eastern Europe. To be successful, this growth will require increases in local project management capacity, technology, knowledge management, and technical expertise. The EIB’s PAS Team provides these and other services to public authorities and project promoters to support the implementation of EU-funded projects. The PAS Team brings a proven record of success in the region, having substantially improved the project implementation rate in Romania from 2013 to 2018, for example, according to recent EIB reports.

Hill is well positioned to support the PAS Team. “Local presence is key and Hill has offices in Romania and Poland, as well as a long history of implementing landmark infrastructure projects across the region, from roadways to railroads to water treatment plants,” says Hill Vice President and Managing Director for the Balkans Panagiotis Methenitis. “From our local offices we will deploy experts who know the opportunities and challenges of each market and each sector. I am certain that, working alongside the PAS Team’s in-house experts, we can help reach implementation targets that will directly improve the quality of life for residents and spur local economic growth.”

