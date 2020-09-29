TCR² Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Cell Therapy Virtual Summit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Cell Therapy Virtual Summit on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 2:00pm E.T. using a virtual platform.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at https://investors.tcr2.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.