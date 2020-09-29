R1 Increases Footprint in Hospital-Based Physician Market with Addition of Prominent Emergency Physician Groups

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management services to healthcare providers, announced its continued expansion into the hospital-based physician market with the addition of EMpower Emergency Physicians, a premier physician group in Arizona, and Integrated Care Physicians (ICP), a rapidly-expanding emergency medicine and hospitalist provider management company in Tampa, Florida.

EMpower Emergency Physicians selected R1 to provide revenue cycle management services across the group’s emergency department presence at acute care hospitals and freestanding emergency departments to drive enhancements in patient satisfaction, quality and performance and gain better visibility into the financial, clinical and operational sides of the business.

“We looked into R1 after they were highly recommended from a trusted colleague, and it quickly became clear that they were the partner needed to create lasting business improvements,” said Dr. Anne Burns, president, EMpower Emergency Physicians. “One of the specific areas we were really impressed with was R1’s data analytics offering which will give us access to real-time patient data, eliminating the guesswork typically involved with coverage planning and help us enhance overall care delivery.”

Integrated Care Physicians selected R1 to provide revenue cycle management services across their provider management network to achieve cost savings and increase revenue yield.

“Integrated Care Physicians acquired a practice using R1’s services, and that practice became a top performer within ICP from a collections per visit perspective,” said Matthew Jackson, chief financial officer, Integrated Care Physicians. “Those results inspired us to explore a larger relationship with R1. We believe that partnership will help us improve financial performance and the patient’s experience, which is critically important now as we all face a decrease in volume and future uncertainty brought on by the pandemic.”