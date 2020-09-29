 

Bombardier Continues Global Customer Service Expansion, Sets Stage for OEM Service in Europe

  • Bombardier setting the stage to establish a wholly-owned service centre in Berlin following agreement with Lufthansa Technik AG and ExecuJet Aviation Group AG
  • Key strategic move for Bombardier to grow customer support network as company focuses solely on business aviation
  • OEM-trained team in Berlin facility will provide customers with Bombardier’s full suite of world-class aftermarket MRO expertise and capabilities
  • Bombardier continues to invest in an extensive worldwide expansion of its customer services network in Europe, Asia and North America

MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced that the company has entered into share purchase agreements with each of Lufthansa Technik AG and ExecuJet Aviation Group AG to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Lufthansa Bombardier Aviation Services (LBAS) that it does not own. This transaction enables Bombardier to further expand its worldwide customer support footprint by establishing a wholly-owned service centre in Berlin. The transactions are subject to customary closing conditions with closings anticipated to occur before the end of the year.

“Bombardier has had a strong presence in Germany for many years, and we are proud that these significant transactions will continue to grow our presence in Europe as we work towards establishing a wholly-owned Bombardier service centre in Berlin,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Experience, Bombardier Aviation. “This investment is critical to the expansion of our service footprint in Europe and around the world, and as the service centre is set to become a wholly-owned Bombardier service centre, our customers will benefit from even more advantages and expertise offered by the OEM.”

Strategically located at Berlin-Schönefeld airport, the service centre has been providing exceptional MRO services to Bombardier business aircraft customers since 1997. With more than 160,000 sq. ft. (15,000 sq. metres) of service capacity and 240 highly-skilled employees on site, the service centre provides customers with the highest-level maintenance and support for Bombardier’s growing fleet of Learjet, Challenger and Global business jets based in Europe, Russia, Africa and the Middle East.

