Biotricity Accelerates Shift to Remote Monitoring with Bioflux Direct Program

New offering assists physicians by delivering Bioflux devices directly to at-risk patients, helping them avoid in-office visits

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotricity Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced the launch of its Bioflux Direct Program. The new offering ships Bioflux devices directly to at-risk patients who need to self-isolate or avoid in-person clinic visits.



Previously, patients using Bioflux would have to visit the clinic to collect their devices. But as a result of COVID-19, patients with chronic conditions, such as Cardiovascular Disease, were unable to travel to their doctor’s office and unable to receive their potentially life-saving monitoring devices. The Bioflux Direct Program helps address this problem for both doctors and patients by removing the need for an in-office visit and instead the physician can prescribe the device over an online visit and the doctor’s office can inform the Company of the shipping details.