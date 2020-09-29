 

Histogen Announces Update for its HST-002 Dermal Filler Program

HST-002 Designated as Drug-Biologic-Device Combination Product

HST-001 1b/2a Trial for Androgenic Alopecia in Men on Track for Top Line Data Results in 4Q20

HST-003 IND Submission for Regeneration of Cartilage in the Knee Expected 4Q20

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced that it received communications from the Office of Combination Products (OCM), a division of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), that HST-002 is a drug-biologic-device combination product and will be assigned to the Center for Biologics Evaluation Research (CBER) Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies (OTAT) as the agency lead for premarket review and regulation. In April of 2020, Histogen had submitted an IDE (Investigational Device Exemption) application for HST-002 based upon its primary mechanism of action and historical regulatory precedence for approved dermal fillers.    

“Assuming the IDE had been granted by FDA, we planned to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial designed to assess the safety and tolerability of HST-002, as well as look for early indications of efficacy versus Restylane-L in moderate to severe nasolabial folds, in the fourth quarter of 2020,” said Richard W. Pascoe, Histogen’s President and CEO. “Based upon FDA’s communications that HST-002 will be regulated as a drug-biologic-device combination product, we are evaluating the impact to our clinical timeline and expect to provide an update in the fourth quarter of 2020.”

“We remain on track to announce top line data results in the fourth quarter of this year for our HST-001 phase 1b/2a trial for androgenic alopecia in men,” said Richard W. Pascoe, Histogen’s President and CEO. “HST-001, if approved, could be a first-in-class product given its potential to stimulate new long-lasting hair growth in contrast to existing therapies that focus on reducing hair loss.   In addition, we continue to make progress on our HST-003 program for regeneration of cartilage in the knee and anticipate filing an IND in the fourth quarter of 2020.”

16.09.20
Histogen Announces $2M Grant Award from the Department of Defense for Clinical Advancement of HST-003 for Cartilage Regeneration in the Knee
10.09.20
Histogen Announces Completion of Dosing Milestone in its 1b/2a Trial for Androgenic Alopecia in Men
01.09.20
Histogen to Present at the HC Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference