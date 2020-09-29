B2Digital Announces Continued Success in Saturday’s Pinnacle Combat 32 Sold-Out Event

Management notes that the event drove larger in-person revenue levels on a per-ticket basis due to an increased in-person attendance allowance. The event also generated higher overall margins on each attendee ticket sold than in the Company’s prior event in Alabama.

Tampa, FL, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is pleased to announce that its Pinnacle Combat 32 MMA event in Farley, Iowa, on Saturday, September 26, featuring a combination of top amateur and pro fights, was another successful venture with a solid pay-per-view (“PPV”) presence and sold out in-person attendance.

“Iowa was a huge success that dramatically exceeded our expectations despite the headwinds presented by the difficult context,” commented Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital. “That success was driven by strong organic growth as our brand continues to rapidly expand. But it was also likely aided by a sense of pent-up demand for live MMA action. The other big success we saw on Saturday was a very strong performance from our new B2InstaStore marketing program. We gave our fighters, fans, and followers a resource for driving ticket sales and they have responded.”

The Company now has hundreds of B2InstaStores registered and operating, which has created hundreds of social media storefronts selling pay-per-view tickets for B2 Fighting Series events. That channel was responsible for over half of all PPV ticket sales for Saturday’s Pinnacle Combat 32 MMA event in Iowa.

B2 Productions, the company’s own production division, produced and digitally distributed the event to a global PPV audience in a LIVE HDTV-style television broadcast using its revolutionary proprietary in-house technology. The end result was a flawless premium broadcast at a cost substantially under that of a traditional large-scale crew and truck live event.

Bell added, “We own 100% of all our content and media distribution rights and we have a tremendous partner in PrestoSports to help deliver it to our fans around the world. We are headed to Alabama next for Strikehard 56 in Tuscaloosa on October 10th. We were notified that our Kentucky event permit has been granted for HRMMA 115 on October 17th in Bowling Green, KY, and HRMMA 116 on November 6th in Elizabethtown, KY. Both events have been approved by the state with fifty percent crowd capacity. HRMMA 115 is already sold out and tickets have already been sold for HRMMA 116.”