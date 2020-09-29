Craig Parry and Christian Kargl-Simard Join Surge Copper’s Board of Directors, James Hynes as Advisor and the Company Announces a C$6.5 Million Dollar Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Copper Corp. (the “Company” or “Surge Copper”) (TSX-V:SURG), is pleased to announce that Craig Parry and Christian Kargl-Simard have joined the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board), and James Hynes has become an advisor to the Company’s Board. The Company also announces a C$6.5 million combined hard dollar and flow-through equity financing to accelerate exploration and development at the Company’s 100% owned Ootsa copper-gold-molybdenum project (the “Project”) located in central British Columbia. The Company is mobilizing a diamond drill rig to the Project for exploration drilling to begin in October 2020, with the main goal to test the new chargeability target on the Seel Copper-Gold trend as announced on September 23, 2020. Details of the full drill program will be announced once the drill is turning.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW.

New Team Members

Three experienced and highly successful mining executives with a diverse range of experience have joined the Surge Copper team and will play integral roles in accelerating the path forward.

Craig Parry – New Independent Board Member

Craig has over 20 years in the resources sector and is currently the Chairman of Skeena Resources and Viszla Resources Corp. Craig is also the current President and CEO of IsoEnergy Ltd.

Craig is co-founder and Partner of Inventa Capital Corp., a private natural resource investment company. Craig is a founder and shareholder of EMR Capital and former senior advisor to the Fund. He was a co-founder of the Tigers Realm Group and was a co-founder of and appointed to the Boards of Tigers Realm Minerals, Tigers Realm Metals and NexGen Energy Ltd. in 2011. Prior to joining Tigers Realm, Craig was the Business Development Manager for G-Resources Limited responsible for mergers and acquisitions and Principal Geologist - New Business at Oxiana Limited responsible for strategy and business development initiatives in bulk and energy commodities. At Rio Tinto he led exploration programs for iron ore, copper, diamonds, coal and bauxite in Australia, Asia and South America and was Principal Geologist for the Kintyre Uranium project pre-feasibility study. Craig holds an Honours Degree in Geology and is a Member of the AusIMM.