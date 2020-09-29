 

Cerence and PATEO Bring Conversational AI to Indonesia’s First Connected Car from SAIC-GM-Wuling

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 14:00  |  69   |   |   

Companies have been selected to build next-generation connected vehicle projects

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile (SGMW) has selected Cerence and PATEO, a leading connected car company in Asia, to develop first-of-its-kind, cloud-based voice recognition for its cars in Indonesia, a major milestone for automotive assistant technology in the region.

This new, cloud-based automotive assistant is an extension of Cerence and SGMW’s previous work to build Wuling Motors’ award-winning WIND (Wuling Indonesian Command), Indonesia’s first Indonesian-language voice control technology platform based on embedded voice recognition technologies. Together with PATEO, Cerence now brings a hybrid approach to SGMW cars, providing conversational AI and natural language understanding technology in both the cloud and embedded in the car, as well as on-board text-to-speech, to deliver a highly intelligent, lightning-fast, and interactive assistant experience.

“Our well-recognized Wuling Indonesian Command has set the standard in Indonesia for natural, human-like interaction in the car. This technology has received several appreciations in the Indonesian automotive industry and continues to gain popularity in the country,” said Yin Yi, Brand & Marketing Director, Wuling Motors. “We are excited to work with Cerence again, as well as PATEO, to leverage their extensive expertise and proven success in building our embedded voice assistant in this new, first-of-its-kind connected platform.”

“It is our collective mission to drive usage of and affinity for voice assistants in the car in Indonesia – one of the fastest growing automotive markets in the world,” said Charles Kuai, SVP & GM, Mobility and IoT, Cerence. “With this new cloud architecture for SAIC-GM-Wuling’s automotive assistants in the region, we’ve created an incredible user experience that will make interaction with the car more natural, therefore enhancing drivers’ enjoyment of their time on the road.”

“We have long enjoyed our partnership with Cerence, with more than 20 joint projects over the last six years, and we are proud to continue our work together on our first foreign language project with SAIC-GM-Wuling,” said Yilun Ying, PATEO. “With the support of Cerence and PATEO, SAIC-GM-Wuling is at the forefront of a new generation of intelligent, connected automotive experiences that will have global influence and elevate Wuling into an international brand.”

To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers, it is helping transform how a car feels, responds and learns. Its track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 325 million cars on the road today. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving or e-vehicles, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information
Kate Hickman
Cerence Inc.
Tel: 339-215-4583
Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com


Cerence Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest its Extremity Orthopedics Business to ...
Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC for $2.1 Billion
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
Beyond Meat To Expand Walmart Distribution
Nokia signs 5G deal to become BT’s largest infrastructure partner
Stria Lithium Announces Reverse Takeover with Grafoid Inc. and Announces Changes to Executive ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
Beijing Electric Vehicle (BJEV) Selects Cerence for an Intelligent Voice Assistant in ARCFOX’s First Electric SUV: αT
22.09.20
Cerence Expands Car Life Suite to Improve the Car Buying Experience and Enhance the Ownership Lifecycle
16.09.20
Volkswagen Selects Cerence to Power Voice Control in the New Fully Electric ID.3
15.09.20
Cerence Expands into the Global Two-Wheeler Market; Signs Agreement with 70mai, a member of the Xiaomi MiOT Ecosystem, for its New Smart Electric Scooter
15.09.20
Cerence to Host a Virtual Technology Showcase for Analysts and Investors
14.09.20
Cerence to Present at the Evercore ISI New Mobility & AI Forum
10.09.20
Cerence Introduces Customizable Wake-Up Words, Bringing Unmatched Personalization to the In-Car Assistant
09.09.20
Cerence to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.08.20
3
Cerence Aktie - AI, Cloud, Spracherkennung etc für das Auto der Zukunft?