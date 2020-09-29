 

Arcutis Announces Positive Topline Data from Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating ARQ-154 (Topical Roflumilast Foam) as a Potential Treatment for Seborrheic Dermatitis

  • Roflumilast foam demonstrated statistically significant improvement over the vehicle foam on the trial’s primary and multiple secondary endpoints

  • Once-daily roflumilast foam demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile
  • Roflumilast foam potential “Best in Class” topical PDE4 inhibitor
  • Seborrheic dermatitis affects 10 million U.S. patients
  • Company to host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EST

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced positive topline data from its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating ARQ-154 (topical roflumilast foam) as a potential treatment for seborrheic dermatitis.

Roflumilast foam 0.3% administered once daily for 8 weeks demonstrated statistically significant improvement compared to a matching vehicle foam on key efficacy endpoints in subjects with moderate-to-severe seborrheic dermatitis. On the study’s primary endpoint assessed at week 8, roflumilast foam 0.3% achieved an Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) success rate of 73.8% compared to a vehicle rate of 40.9% (p<0.0001). IGA success is defined as the achievement of an IGA score of 'clear' or 'almost clear' on a 5-grade scale PLUS at least a two-point change from baseline. The onset of effect was rapid, with ARQ-154 statistically separating from vehicle as early as week 2, the first visit after baseline, on IGA success as well as multiple secondary endpoints. For example, at week 8, 64.6% of subjects treated with roflumilast foam who had a baseline Worst Itch Numeric Rating Scale (WI-NRS) score of 4 achieved an itch reduction of at least 4 points compared to 34.0% of vehicle treated subjects (p=0.0007). Other secondary endpoints included overall assessment of erythema and overall assessment of scaling, which also had positive outcomes. Importantly, roflumilast foam was well-tolerated, with rates of application site adverse events, treatment-related adverse events, and discontinuations due to adverse events low and similar to vehicle. Only 2 out of 154 subjects (1.3%) treated with roflumilast foam discontinued the study due to an adverse event, compared to 1 out of 72 subjects (1.4%) treated with the vehicle.

