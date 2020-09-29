Wireless Telecom Group Joins the National Spectrum Consortium and the Information Warfare Research Project Consortium to Contribute Innovative 5G Solutions

“We are excited and honored to be accepted by both renowned organizations and look forward to contributing our specialized expertise in developing highly customizable 5G solutions,” says Tim Whelan, CEO at Wireless Telecom Group. “The NSC and IWRP are the nation’s collaboration leaders paving the way for mission-critical 5G innovation, research, and prototype development for the federal government."

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE American: WTT ), is pleased to announce its membership to the National Spectrum Consortium (NSC) and the Information Warfare Research Project (IWRP) Consortium to collaborate on the research, development, and implementation of 5G-based technologies. Wireless Telecom Group will leverage its expertise in specialized 5G radio access network (RAN) solutions to contribute to the development of next generation 5G network applications.

The National Spectrum Consortium was founded to foster collaboration among industry, academia, and government agencies working to solve the toughest problems facing the nation with regard to 5G, 5G-based technologies, and spectrum access and sharing.

The Information Warfare Research Project Consortium, is a consortium focused on advancing information warfare capabilities to enhance United States Navy and United States Marine Corps mission effectiveness, with specific technology focus areas that include assured communications, Internet of Things (IoT) enabled systems, and mobility.

Wireless Telecom Group, comprised of Boonton , CommAgility , Holzworth , Microlab , and Noisecom , provides 5G solutions for small cells and 5G RAN that are ideal for niche applications, including 5G test beds, satellite communications systems, transportation solutions, industrial private network deployments, and United States Department of Defense-funded projects that support the aligned pursuits of the NSC and the IWRP in 5G development, testing, and deployment. The Company’s hardware and software solutions feature a comprehensive and flexible software suite including a 5G Core (5GC), a pre-ported and validated 5G protocol stack and PHY, as well as a reference chain that developers can use with hardware platforms to customize requirements for unique applications. The robust product portfolio provides a complete, optimized 5G software and hardware solutions package that can help the NSC and IWRP meet the complex challenges facing 5G implementation.

About the National Spectrum Consortium

The National Spectrum Consortium is a team of our Nation’s leading technologists, engineers, scientists, manufacturers, and program managers from industry, academia, and government working to solve the toughest problems facing the nation with regard to 5G, 5G-based technologies, and spectrum access and sharing. The NSC’s mission is to foster collaboration among Government, Industry and Academia to identify, develop and demonstrate the enabling technologies necessary to broaden the military and commercial access to and use of the electromagnetic spectrum for 5G and beyond. For more information, visit nationalspectrumconsortium.org .

About the Information Warfare Research Project Consortium

IWRP engages industry and academia to develop and mature technologies in the field of Information Warfare that enhance Navy and Marine Corps mission effectiveness, focusing on underlying technologies that advance information warfare capabilities through a consortium that can support research, development and prototyping. For more information, visit theiwrp.org .

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton , CommAgility , Holzworth , Microlab , and Noisecom , is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is wirelesstelecomgroup.com .

