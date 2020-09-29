 

Wireless Telecom Group Joins the National Spectrum Consortium and the Information Warfare Research Project Consortium to Contribute Innovative 5G Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 14:00  |  67   |   |   

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE American: WTT), is pleased to announce its membership to the National Spectrum Consortium (NSC) and the Information Warfare Research Project (IWRP) Consortium to collaborate on the research, development, and implementation of 5G-based technologies. Wireless Telecom Group will leverage its expertise in specialized 5G radio access network (RAN) solutions to contribute to the development of next generation 5G network applications.

“We are excited and honored to be accepted by both renowned organizations and look forward to contributing our specialized expertise in developing highly customizable 5G solutions,” says Tim Whelan, CEO at Wireless Telecom Group. “The NSC and IWRP are the nation’s collaboration leaders paving the way for mission-critical 5G innovation, research, and prototype development for the federal government."

The National Spectrum Consortium was founded to foster collaboration among industry, academia, and government agencies working to solve the toughest problems facing the nation with regard to 5G, 5G-based technologies, and spectrum access and sharing.

The Information Warfare Research Project Consortium, is a consortium focused on advancing information warfare capabilities to enhance United States Navy and United States Marine Corps mission effectiveness, with specific technology focus areas that include assured communications, Internet of Things (IoT) enabled systems, and mobility.

Wireless Telecom Group, comprised of Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom, provides 5G solutions for small cells and 5G RAN that are ideal for niche applications, including 5G test beds, satellite communications systems, transportation solutions, industrial private network deployments, and United States Department of Defense-funded projects that support the aligned pursuits of the NSC and the IWRP in 5G development, testing, and deployment. The Company’s hardware and software solutions feature a comprehensive and flexible software suite including a 5G Core (5GC), a pre-ported and validated 5G protocol stack and PHY, as well as a reference chain that developers can use with hardware platforms to customize requirements for unique applications. The robust product portfolio provides a complete, optimized 5G software and hardware solutions package that can help the NSC and IWRP meet the complex challenges facing 5G implementation.

- END -

About the National Spectrum Consortium

The National Spectrum Consortium is a team of our Nation’s leading technologists, engineers, scientists, manufacturers, and program managers from industry, academia, and government working to solve the toughest problems facing the nation with regard to 5G, 5G-based technologies, and spectrum access and sharing. The NSC’s mission is to foster collaboration among Government, Industry and Academia to identify, develop and demonstrate the enabling technologies necessary to broaden the military and commercial access to and use of the electromagnetic spectrum for 5G and beyond. For more information, visit nationalspectrumconsortium.org.

About the Information Warfare Research Project Consortium

IWRP engages industry and academia to develop and mature technologies in the field of Information Warfare that enhance Navy and Marine Corps mission effectiveness, focusing on underlying technologies that advance information warfare capabilities through a consortium that can support research, development and prototyping. For more information, visit theiwrp.org.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is wirelesstelecomgroup.com.

Marketing Contact

Maria Droge: +1 (973) 386-9696
Wireless Telecom Group Inc.
25 Eastmans Road
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Tel: (973) 386-9696
Fax: (973) 386-9191


Wireless Telecom Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest its Extremity Orthopedics Business to ...
Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC for $2.1 Billion
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
Beyond Meat To Expand Walmart Distribution
Nokia signs 5G deal to become BT’s largest infrastructure partner
Stria Lithium Announces Reverse Takeover with Grafoid Inc. and Announces Changes to Executive ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
Holzworth Extends Phase Noise Analyzer Portfolio to 50 GHz for 5G and Radar Applications
23.09.20
CommAgility’s Robust LTE Software Selected by EUCAST for South Korea’s Public Safety Network