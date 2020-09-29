Informa Financial Intelligence Banking Division Named Financial Benchmarking & Omnichannel Experience (FBX)

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Financial Intelligence, a leading provider of solutions for financial services professionals, today announced its banking division branded as Financial Benchmarking & Omnichannel Experience (FBX). FBX unifies Informa Financial Intelligence's delivery of competitive performance data and customer journey research, providing financial institutions a comprehensive assessment of their competitive position and market opportunities.

New brand combines data and research solutions to meet the needs of growing consumer and business banking industries

FBX merges Informa Financial Intelligence's Mapa Research, BankTrends, ICON Advisory Group, eBenchmarkers and Informa Research Services businesses under one brand to provide customers a synchronized quantitative and qualitative view of their businesses, maximizing portfolio performance. This new brand continues to offer banks, credit unions, fintechs and insurance providers:

Bank peer benchmarking services: retail and small business deposit, consumer lending, commercial and treasury, mortgage, insurance, and bank call reporting

Banking workflow solutions: margin management and regulatory solutions

Omnichannel banking research: digital banking experience research, and in-person banking experience research, including mystery shops and compliance services

"We're excited to formally bring together our banking businesses under FBX," said Craig Woodward, President of Informa Financial Intelligence. "Retail banking is a dynamic business that is ever changing in the current market landscape. With the unification of FBX, we provide the breadth and depth that ultimately solve our customers' greatest challenges. Our clients have a synchronized quantitative and qualitative view of their business, allowing them to maximize their performance through a synchronized view of their market position."

"While FBX marks the culmination of strong growth within our banking businesses, our purpose doesn't change," said Shaun Richardson, Head of the FBX business at Informa Financial Intelligence. "Unifying our unique services marks the next chapter in our ongoing efforts to help clients efficiently assess their competitive position and identify key levers for improving relative performance in a way in which that has never been offered."

FBX will continue Informa's banking and insurance coverage that includes mortgage, home equity, deposits, credit cards, fintech/unsecured, auto, small business, commercial, investments, and insurance.

About Financial Benchmarking & Omnichannel Experience (FBX)

Financial Benchmarking & Omnichannel Experience (FBX), a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), provides bank peer benchmarking services, banking workflow solutions and omnichannel banking experience research services to retail banks worldwide. FBX, part of Informa Financial Intelligence, brings together competitive performance data and customer journey research to provide a comprehensive assessment of a competitive position. Through a synchronized view, FBX provides targeted information to identify key levers for improving relative performance. For additional information, please visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com/fbx.

About Informa Financial Intelligence

Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. For more information, please visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com.

