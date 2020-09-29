KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Brightwood at North River Ranch, a new, single-family home community in the Sarasota area. The new community is located within a master plan development that provides a tranquil setting and offers an abundance of community amenities.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Brightwood at North River Ranch in a premier master-planned community in Parrish, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)

The homes at Brightwood at North River Ranch showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and large lofts. The community’s one- and two-story floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,500 to 2,500 square feet. Residents will enjoy the community amenities, including parks, playgrounds, clubhouses with pools, a multi-purpose event lawn, game room, fitness center and AVID outdoor FitPods and FitStations.

Additionally, the community will offer waterfront homesites and conservation areas. A Village Center and Market Square are in the design stages and will feature mixed-use retail, commercial, dining and entertainment. The community is within walking distance of Barbara A. Harvey Elementary School and Parrish Community High School.

“Brightwood at North River Ranch, part of a desirable master plan located in one of the fastest-growing communities in the Sarasota area, will offer a wide variety of resort-style amenities,” said Fred Vandercook, President of KB Home’s Tampa division. “The new community is also close to Interstate 75, US-41 and US-301, providing an easy commute to downtown Sarasota and Tampa. As with other KB Home communities, Brightwood at North River Ranch provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Brightwood at North River Ranch sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $200,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

