 

VMware Expands Tanzu Portfolio and Partnerships to Accelerate Customers’ Infrastructure and Application Modernization Efforts

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 14:00  |  58   |   |   

VMworld 2020 — At VMworld 2020, VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) announced updates to Tanzu support across VMware Cloud on AWS, Azure VMware Solution, and Oracle Cloud VMware Solution, and a partnership with GitLab. Introduced at VMworld 2019 US, VMware Tanzu is a portfolio of products and services for modernizing applications and infrastructure with a common goal: deliver better software to production, continuously. Over the last year, VMware has rapidly added to the Tanzu portfolio, expanded its partner ecosystem, and added new customers.

VMware Tanzu products include organic innovations and technologies acquired with Bitnami, Heptio, Pivotal, and Wavefront. VMware recently announced the packaging of these products into four simple Tanzu editions targeted directly at the most common application modernization challenges. The company has also embedded Kubernetes in the VMware vSphere control plane, as vSphere with Tanzu—providing customers with a single platform for all applications.

VMware Tanzu Builds Momentum Across Customers, Hyperscalers and ISVs

More than 75 independent software vendors (ISVs) are part of the VMware Tanzu community. Together, VMware and its partners are finding new and better ways to unite application developers and operations teams around the shared goal of faster release cycles. As a result, hundreds of customers now use Tanzu products and are running over one million containers in production. Plus, every minute an average of 36 new projects are initiated on start.spring.io. VMware now supports millions of developers every month as they start new projects using the Spring framework for microservices and the Bitnami community catalog for container images.

Tanzu’s year of achievements culminate today at VMworld 2020. VMware is announcing Tanzu support for VMware Cloud on AWS, and preview support for Oracle Cloud VMware Solution. VMware and Microsoft are also working closely together to make the preview available soon to early adopters. These updates provide customers with fast and more secure ways to extend workloads to the cloud, and further bolster VMware’s ability to offer customers a ubiquitous platform for running applications on the infrastructure of their choice.

VMware is also announcing a partnership with GitLab , the DevOps platform delivered as a single application. VMware and GitLab are both committed to uniting application developers and operations teams around the shared goal of fast and more secure release cycles. To that end, GitLab with Tanzu helps customers streamline the development pipeline, and consistently get to production faster.

Seite 1 von 2
VMware Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call
Quidel Corporation Statement on President Trump’s Announcement of Coronavirus Testing Strategy
Mega Broadband Investments and Cable One Announce Strategic Partnership
U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer’s XELJANZ (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Active Polyarticular Course ...
Discovery Selects Magnite to Strengthen DTC Advertising Proposition for Streaming Services in the ...
Groupe PSA Announces the Launch of Eurorepar Product Line in India
Avaya and RingCentral Announce Expansion of Unified Cloud Communications Offering – Avaya Cloud ...
Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Peabody Energy Corp. and Certain ...
Pernod Ricard Successfully Completes A US$2.0 Billion Bond Issuance in Three Tranches
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
NIKOLA INVESTORS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:00 Uhr
VMware and NVIDIA to Enable Next-Gen Hybrid Cloud Architecture and Bring AI to Every Enterprise
18:00 Uhr
Lumen Teams With VMware to Expand Edge Compute Capabilities for the 4th Industrial Revolution
14:00 Uhr
VMware Delivers Intrinsic Security to the World’s Digital Infrastructure
14:00 Uhr
VMware Announces Future Ready Workforce Solutions to Address the Needs of the Distributed Workforce
14:00 Uhr
VMware Unveils Project Monterey: Re-Imagining Hybrid Cloud Architecture to Support Next-Generation Applications
14:00 Uhr
VMware Delivers the Next Wave of Virtual Cloud Network Innovation to Connect and Protect Today’s Distributed, Multi-Cloud Enterprise
14:00 Uhr
VMware Empowers Customers to Build their Multi-Cloud Future
22.09.20
VMworld Demonstrates What is ‘Possible Together’ in 2020 and Beyond
15.09.20
VMware Unlocks the Power of Kubernetes for 70 Million-Plus Workloads Running on vSphere
09.09.20
VMware to Present at the Piper Sandler P.S. It's Friday: “5G vs LTE: Find Out What It Means to Me” | 5G Infrastructure Virtual Event

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.05.20
23
VMWare - Cloud-Computing-Profiteur?