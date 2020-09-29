 

VMware Delivers Intrinsic Security to the World’s Digital Infrastructure

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020   

VMworld 2020 — This week at VMworld 2020, VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) unveiled new innovations to deliver intrinsic security to the world’s digital infrastructure. The solutions are designed to advance security for the public and private clouds, security operations and distributed workforces as organizations accelerate cloud adoption to build resilient, future ready digital infrastructure.

For many organizations, migrating to the cloud has had to happen quickly and at a large scale to ensure business continuity amid the global pandemic. As cloud computing infrastructures proliferate, vulnerabilities increase. Attacker sophistication, security threats, breaches, and exploits are more prevalent than ever. And today, security strategies are often vulnerable to attacks on modern cloud workloads.

“Amid global disruption, the key to survival for many companies has meant an accelerated shift to the cloud and ultimately, bolting on security products in their data centers,” said Sanjay Poonen, chief operating officer, Customer Operations, VMware. “But legacy security systems are no longer sufficient for organizations that are using the cloud as part of their computing infrastructure. It’s time to rethink security for the cloud, organizations need protection at the workload level, not just at the endpoint. The future of cloud must be met with a better way to secure data and applications.”

At VMworld 2020, VMware is delivering a range of solutions and services to help customers survive and thrive in the most turbulent times in generations. VMware’s cloud, app modernization, networking, security and digital workspace platforms form a flexible, consistent digital foundation on which to build, run, manage, connect and protect applications, anywhere.

Security for the Private and Public Cloud

As organizations continue their journey towards cloud transformation and application modernization, they require modern security solutions that are both powerful and easy to operationalize. Unveiled today, VMware Carbon Black Cloud WorkloadTM, delivers advanced protection purpose-built for better securing modern workloads to reduce the attack surface and strengthen security posture. This innovative solution combines prioritized vulnerability reporting and foundational workload hardening with industry-leading prevention, detection and response capabilities to protect workloads running in virtualized, private and hybrid cloud environments.

