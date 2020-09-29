Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of July 31, 2020
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: MHF) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of July 31, 2020.
|Current Q
|Previous Q
|Prior Yr Q
|July 31, 2020
|April 30, 2020
|July 31, 2019
|Total Net Assets (a)
|
$ 171,624,193
|
$ 160,379,791
$ 172,961,213
$ 7.93
$ 7.41
$ 8.00
$ 7.34
$ 6.75
$ 7.54
(7.44)%
(8.91)%
(5.75)%
21,632,934
21,632,934
21,632,934
$ 1,474,616
$ 1,432,100
$ 1,651,661
$ 11,346,827
$ (15,821,009)
$ 2,740,940
$ 12,821,443
$ (14,388,909)
$ 4,392,601
$ 0.07
$ 0.07
$ 0.08
$ 0.52
$ (0.73)
$ 0.13
$ 0.59
