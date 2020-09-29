QAD Offers Diagnostic Tool to Help Manufacturers Gauge Their Ability to Handle Disruption

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA ) (Nasdaq: QADB ), a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, announced the availability of the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise Maturity Model Diagnostic, a complimentary new tool designed to help manufacturing companies gauge their ability to recognize and adapt to disruption.

(Graphic: Business Wire)

"In today's business climate, with the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain interruption, and the availability of ground-breaking technology, constant disruption is the reality for many industries. The ability to adapt can predict whether a company will survive and even thrive during disruption," said QAD CEO Anton Chilton. "We call companies that are built to handle change, who can successfully rethink their business models and turn innovation into action, Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. Using our diagnostic tool, companies can gain insight into how they can increase their ability to thrive during times of unprecedented change."

The Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise Maturity Model Diagnostic helps companies identify their business's strengths and potential weaknesses in the context of business disruption. It places companies in one of four stages along what QAD calls the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise Maturity Model. Each stage, Disjointed Enterprise, Functional Enterprise, Effective Enterprise and Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise describes certain characteristics related to a company's ability to cope with disruption.

The results of the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise Maturity Model Diagnostic can help manufacturing companies answer the following questions:

What does my company need to do to prepare for and manage disruption?

How does my company compare to an ideal Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise?

What does my company need to do to become an Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise?

QAD discussed the tool on its QAD Tomorrow Thought Stream event on September 22, a one-hour global event hosted by QAD CEO Anton Chilton and focusing on the unforeseen disruption in manufacturing and the new transformation imperative. To take the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise Maturity Model Diagnostic go to: www.qad.com/adaptive-manufacturing-enterprise/diagnostic. To access a recording of QAD Tomorrow, go to: www.qad.com/adaptive-manufacturing-enterprise/stream.